Game recap: Women’s basketball wins final away game
February 22, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Women’s basketball hit the road to spoil Santa Rosa community college’s sophomore night for their final away game of the regular season — with a 79-59 Viking’s victory.
The Vikings went into the game ranked second in state behind Moorpark, according to California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, (CCCWBCA).
They played with yet another dominating defense against SR, forcing 27 turnovers compared to the Viking’s mere 7 — while holding them to 9 points in the second quarter.
They shot 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc — with the emergence of their constant weapon throughout the season, which has been multiple player’s ability to lead the team when needed.
Against SR, it was the Viking’s sophomore guard Jahnay Anderson who rose to the occasion and led with a game high 23 points, shooting 8-of-15, accompanied by six 3 pointers.
Throughout the season, she’s had a steady 17 points per game with a shooting average of 40 percent from behind the arc.
During Tuesday’s game, Daisha Abdelkader also contributed 8 assists, 9 points and 4 steals — adding to their video-game like season of winning 25 out of 26 games, but remaining undefeated at home.
The Viking’s are looking to make a lasting impact in playoffs after such a dominating season, with their final home game played during today’s sophomore night, at 5:30 p.m.
Staff member, fall 2018.
Staff member, spring 2019.
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.