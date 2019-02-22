Game recap: Women’s basketball wins final away game

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Head coach Ramaundo Vaughn (center) and assistant coach Kameo Williams (left) talk with players in a timeout during the match against Sacramento City at DVC on January 8th, 2019. (Ethan Anderson/Inquirer)

George Elias, Staff Member
February 22, 2019

Women’s basketball hit the road to spoil Santa Rosa community college’s sophomore night for their final away game of the regular season — with a 79-59 Viking’s victory.

The Vikings went into the game ranked second in state behind Moorpark, according to California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, (CCCWBCA).

They played with yet another dominating defense against SR, forcing 27 turnovers compared to the Viking’s mere 7 — while holding them to 9 points in the second quarter.

They shot 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc — with the emergence of their constant weapon throughout the season, which has been multiple player’s ability to lead the team when needed.

Against SR, it was the Viking’s sophomore guard Jahnay Anderson who rose to the occasion and led with a game high 23 points, shooting 8-of-15, accompanied by six 3 pointers.

Throughout the season, she’s had a steady 17 points per game with a shooting average of 40 percent from behind the arc.

During Tuesday’s game, Daisha Abdelkader also contributed 8 assists, 9 points and 4 steals — adding to their video-game like season of winning 25 out of 26 games, but remaining undefeated at home.

The Viking’s are looking to make a lasting impact in playoffs after such a dominating season, with their final home game played during today’s sophomore night, at 5:30 p.m.

About the Writer
George Elias, Staff member

Staff member, fall 2018.

Staff member, spring 2019.

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
