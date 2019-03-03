Recap: Vikings play doubleheader against Sierra, lose both games

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Diablo Valley College baseball team went out on the road to play a doubleheader against Sierra College and lost both games with final scores of 14-7 and 10-4.

In game one of the doubleheader, pitcher Mike Manley started the game on the mound for the Vikings and only lasted two innings while striking out two batters, walking three batters, and giving up six runs and five hits.

On the offensive side, left fielder Khalid Johnson had two hits and had one RBI (run batted in) and his teammate Christiaan Herkemij (designated hitter) had two hits and had one RBI.

The Vikings did score seven runs during this game, however it was not enough to overcome the 14 runs that Sierra College had put up on the scoreboard.

In game two of the doubleheader, pitcher Decklan Cashman started the game on the mound for the Vikings and pitched two 2/3 of an inning while striking out one batter and walking six batters. With this loss, it moves Cashman’s overall record to 1-2. Pitcher Ryan Craig came in to pitch the final four innings of the game and struck out three batters. Craig also surrendered two runs on three hits.

Just like in game one of the doubleheader, Johnson once again had two hits and collected an RBI. First baseman Dante Peretti and shortstop Nick Simmons also each collected an RBI, however it was not enough to overcome the ten runs scored by Sierra College.

This is the fourth consecutive loss for the Vikings. They will now turn their attention to their next opponent, which is San Joaquin Delta on their field this coming Tuesday, March 5.