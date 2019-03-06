Recap: Vikings break losing streak, Peretti and Simmons both hit home runs
March 6, 2019
After losing the previous four games, Diablo Valley College baseball took on San Joaquin Delta on the Mustangs field, coming out on top with a 7-2 victory.
The offense got started right away for the Vikings. During the top of the second inning, first basemen Dante Peretti hit a two-run home run to put the Vikings up 2-0.
In the next inning, when the Vikings came up to bat again, shortstop Nick Simmons came up and hit a home run, collecting four RBIs (runs batted in), making the score 6-0.
Simmons and Peretti each had two hits on the day. Designated hitter Zach Schuler also had two hits and collected an RBI along the way. Left fielder Khalid Johnson had three hits on the day, scoring one of the seven runs for the Vikings.
Pitcher Mike Manley started the game on the mound for the Vikings and went six 1/3 innings, striking out six batters and giving up just one run and two hits. Pitchers Ryan Craig and Nick Simmons both came in to pitch later on in the game, but Manley ultimately came away with the victory as his pitching record now moves to 1-0.
With the win under their belts, the team now has to an overall record of 8-8, making them 6-2 on the road. Their next game will be this coming Thursday, March 7 as they take on San Joaquin Delta again, but this time on their field in Pleasant Hill, CA.
