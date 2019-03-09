Recap: Vikings drop game by five runs to Mustangs
March 9, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Diablo Valley College baseball team had a road matchup against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs, but lost the game by a final score of 7-2.
Pitcher Nick Krauth started the game on the mound for the Vikings. He lasted just five innings while giving up four runs on five hits and walking four Mustang batters. He did manage to strikeout three batters though.
Pitchers Joe Griffin and Ryan Craig both pitched later in the game. Griffin going two innings and Craig going just one. Ultimately, Krauth was the losing pitcher in today’s matchup, making his pitching record 0-1.
The offense was on the quiet side today as the Vikings only scored two runs against the Mustangs. Left fielder Khalid Johnson had a hit and an RBI (run batted in). Teammate and first basemen Dante Peretti also had a hit and an RBI. The biggest swing of the bat came from the catcher Jonathon Waite who had a double and managed to score a run as well.
With this loss, the Vikings overall record moves to 8-9. Next they will play another matchup against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs which is set to take place in Stockton on March 10 at noon.
Staff member, Spring 2019
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.