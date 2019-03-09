Recap: Vikings drop game by five runs to Mustangs

First basemen Dante Peretti warms up in the home matchup against Cabrillo on Feb. 19, 2019. The Vikings lost 9-7. (Alex Martin/The Inquirer)

The Diablo Valley College baseball team had a road matchup against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs, but lost the game by a final score of 7-2.

Pitcher Nick Krauth started the game on the mound for the Vikings. He lasted just five innings while giving up four runs on five hits and walking four Mustang batters. He did manage to strikeout three batters though.

Pitchers Joe Griffin and Ryan Craig both pitched later in the game. Griffin going two innings and Craig going just one. Ultimately, Krauth was the losing pitcher in today’s matchup, making his pitching record 0-1.

The offense was on the quiet side today as the Vikings only scored two runs against the Mustangs. Left fielder Khalid Johnson had a hit and an RBI (run batted in). Teammate and first basemen Dante Peretti also had a hit and an RBI. The biggest swing of the bat came from the catcher Jonathon Waite who had a double and managed to score a run as well.

With this loss, the Vikings overall record moves to 8-9. Next they will play another matchup against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs which is set to take place in Stockton on March 10 at noon.