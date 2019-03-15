Recap: Vikings lose again to Santa Rosa. Get shutout 2-0.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Diablo Valley College baseball returned home for the first time since Feb. 19 to take on Santa Rosa, but the matchup didn’t go well as they lost 2-0.

Pitcher Nick Krauth got the ball to start the game for the Vikings. He pitched seven 1/3 innings and struck out six batters, while walking two batters, and giving up two runs and seven hits. He ended up suffering the loss as his pitching record now falls to 2-3.

The Vikings bats were very quiet today as they only came up with six hits as a team. Catcher Jonathon Waite had two hits and left fielder Khalid Johnson also had two hits as well. Shortstop Nick Simmons came up with one hit that was a double, but it was not enough as the Vikings dropped this game by two runs.

With another loss under their belts, the Vikings record now stands at 8-12. Baseball has now lost eight of their last nine games. On March 15, they will take on Santa Rosa once again in the final game of a three game series.