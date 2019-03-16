Recap: Softball falls to Sierra

Diablo Valley College softball lost to Sierra College on Friday, with a final of 5-1. The Vikings overall record is 6-8 and conference record is 1-3, this is their second consecutive loss.

DVC started the game with short stop Chelsea Mari pitching. Mari’s first pitch struck out Sierra. With a high hit to center field, centerfielder Rebecca Walsh got the second out for the Vikings. Sierra hit a groundball to second baseman Hannah Kwong who got an assist to first base.

First up to hit for the Vikings was third baseman Alexis Esparza who sent the ball out to centerfield getting DVC their first out. Kwong was next up to bat and was walked. First baseman Kathryn Cassin struck out swinging. Catcher Hailey O’Rourke was next up to bat who popped a ball out to shortstop, ending the first inning.

The second inning began with Sierra getting a double lead from a hit out by right fielder Jenny Bering. Mari got one strike out. Shortstop Gabriela Arzaga got an assist to first base. During the bottom of the inning, Mari popped a ball up to second base, making it first base. Esparza sacrificed her hit to advance her teammate, getting out at first. Outfielder Avonikah Salas struck out swing giving DVC their second out. Mari got caught stealing to third base, ending the inning for the Vikings.

Sierra came out swinging in the third inning, hitting ball to Kwong who made a defensive error. Esparza got an assist to Cassin on first base. When Sierra hit a line drive to second base, Kwong made another defensive error and gave up a run to Sierra. Cassin got the second out by catching a fly ball. A deep hit to centerfield Walsh got the Vikings their final out. Now with the team up to bat, Bering and Walsh stuck out getting a DVC a quick two outs. Arzaga next up to hit, she hit out to centerfield, ending the inning 0-1.

The fourth inning Mari gave up to hits and no runs. Mari got an assist to first base, Kwong caught a fly ball and Walsh caught a ball in centerfield. Kwong was the first at bat who made it to first base with bunt. Cassin hit a ground ball third getting out first. O’Rourke singles a line drive to right field sending Kwong scores. Mari and Esparza both struck out ending the inning 1-1.

DVC got a quick first out in the fifth with a ball caught by Arzaga. Mari gave up the three hit lead with a wild pitch, sending Sierra home. Mari got an assist to second base getting the second. Mari also walked Sierra, making bases loaded. Sierra got a hit to second base with Kwong making another defensive error, Sierra scored. Another hit by Sierra got one more player home. Cassin snagged a ground ball hit getting the last out for the Vikings. With the Vikings up to bat, Salas lined the ball out to second baseman led by Bering, striking out and Walsh with a ground ball out at first. The inning ending 1-4.

In the sixth inning, Mari gave up two hit and one run to Sierra. Both teams did not have any more runs the rest of the game, ending 1-5. The Vikings next home game is Saturday against Santa Rosa at 12p.m. and 2 p.m.