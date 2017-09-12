The Buzz: How do you feel about Snapchat’s new discover story for The Inquirer

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

“I would, I think it would benefit DVC a lot”

-Jorge Selinas, 20, Sound Engineering Major

“I think as long as we’re doing our job to inform students”

-Nastaran Qassemi, 20, Psychology Major

“Im on Snapchat a lot so its nice to have it there in social media”

Isabelle Young, 17, Psychology major