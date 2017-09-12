The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

The Buzz: How do you feel about Snapchat’s new discover story for The Inquirer

Luis Lopez and Mike StehlikSeptember 12, 2017Leave a Comment

“I would, I think it would benefit DVC a lot”

-Jorge Selinas, 20, Sound Engineering Major

“I think as long as we’re doing our job to inform students”

-Nastaran Qassemi, 20, Psychology Major

“Im on Snapchat a lot so its nice to have it there in social media”

Isabelle Young, 17, Psychology major

