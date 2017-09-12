The Buzz: How do you feel about Snapchat’s new discover story for The Inquirer
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
“I would, I think it would benefit DVC a lot”
-Jorge Selinas, 20, Sound Engineering Major
“I think as long as we’re doing our job to inform students”
-Nastaran Qassemi, 20, Psychology Major
“Im on Snapchat a lot so its nice to have it there in social media”
Isabelle Young, 17, Psychology major
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.