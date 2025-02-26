Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month

Maybe we aren’t all as different as we thought. Maybe, with an attempt to be a bit more understanding of one another, we might come to see that we actually have more in common than what divides us.

Award-winning storyteller Don Reed came to Diablo Valley College on Feb. 19 to present his compelling story, “The DMV,” one of the central events highlighting Black History Month. Sympathy, and, more important, empathy, were core to his message.

Embodying eight different characters, Reed performed his one -man show to explore concepts such as race, disabilities, homelessness and more — all taking place at the infamously disliked Department of Motor Vehicles.

“I presented all these characters to you today to get a look at people who are different from us,” said Reed, and “to get a chance at us all being a little closer.”

Throughout February, DVC hosted a number of events in honor of Black History Month, including the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, the Black History Month Gala, and hosting Black History Month Speaker, Dr. Akili Calhorn..

For history professor Matthew Powell, who attended “The DMV,” the month commemorated more than Black people’s contributions to American history.

“All kinds of people are involved in Black History Month, not just African Americans, and that’s the way it should be,” said Powell.

“We should all support each other and lift each other up.”

Reed’s show, performed in the Performing Arts Center, was brought about with the help of students from Umoja, the Black Student Union, Soul Sistahs United, Tembo Leaders and the Black Educators Network.

In one character he performed in “The DMV,” named Mandi, a Pakistani man who describes why he came to America, Reed said he worked to show students that we all have struggles — and a little more understanding and compassion for others can go a longer way than we think.

“I am glad to be in America. I am not here to tear apart, I am here to be a part,” said Reed in the role.

Playing a different character, Javi, a Latino man describing his experience being blind, Reed said, “When you leave us out, that’s when we feel different.”

A third character played by Reed, named Ricky, is a young man living in his car who shares the struggles of being homeless.

“A lot of women who are homeless keep their hair very short to look like a guy so nobody bothers them at night,” Reed said. “Nobody talks about that. People are after you out there.”

The performance touched many students, bringing tears to people’s eyes as students gave numerous standing ovations at the end of the show.

Victor Gutierrez, a political science major, said the show reminded him of his own dream to be a stand-up comic, someone who is able to make people laugh.

Reed’s ability to speak truths through so many characters reached him in a powerful way.

“I really loved the show,” said Gutierrez. “It shows you how to connect with other people.”