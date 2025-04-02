ANALYSIS: A Contest for Power: Why the Political Pendulum Theory May Not Hold Up

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Thomas Simbulan (far right) joined the demonstration organized by Cameron Kuehn (second from right) to raise awareness about Mahmoud Khalil and defend the right to protest.
Grassroots Protesters Seek to Inform and Empower on DVC Campus
CSU Budget Cuts: Will They Affect Community College Transfer Students?
Pleasant Hill Community Faces Challenges with Retail Theft
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
Thomas Simbulan (far right) joined the demonstration organized by Cameron Kuehn (second from right) to raise awareness about Mahmoud Khalil and defend the right to protest.
Grassroots Protesters Seek to Inform and Empower on DVC Campus
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Dr. Dani A. Cornejo (center) shared his thoughts on the election alongside Dr. Nolan Higdon (left) and James Wilson (right).
Post-Election Discussion Part Two: DVC Faculty Calls for Communal Resilience as Students Brace for a New Political Reality
CSU Budget Cuts: Will They Affect Community College Transfer Students?
Pleasant Hill Community Faces Challenges with Retail Theft
International Women’s Day Sparks Protests Across the Bay
International Women’s Day Sparks Protests Across the Bay
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Courtesy of California Volunteers, Office of the Governor
California Launches New Climate Change Initiative
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Future of Healthcare Raises Concern at DVC
Trump’s Withdrawal of U.S. from Paris Agreement Deepens Concerns about Climate Future
Nicole White Presents the Unseen in Photography Exhibit, ‘It’s Not Possible, of Course’
Nicole White Presents the Unseen in Photography Exhibit, ‘It’s Not Possible, of Course’
Curtesy of Caitlin Keliiaa
Forgotten Resistance: Professor Caitlin Keliiaa Sheds Light on Native Women’s Labor
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Students serving themselves at first meeting.
Looking for a Gouda Time? Meet the Sharpest Social Club on Campus!
Nicole White Presents the Unseen in Photography Exhibit, ‘It’s Not Possible, of Course’
Nicole White Presents the Unseen in Photography Exhibit, ‘It’s Not Possible, of Course’
Curtesy of Caitlin Keliiaa
Forgotten Resistance: Professor Caitlin Keliiaa Sheds Light on Native Women’s Labor
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Students serving themselves at first meeting.
Looking for a Gouda Time? Meet the Sharpest Social Club on Campus!
Music for Wellness: How Sound Therapy Is Helping Enhance Student Mental Health
Music for Wellness: How Sound Therapy Is Helping Enhance Student Mental Health
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Photo from GeekWire article
Finding Your Inner Potential: How Work Experiences and Determination Led This DVC Alum to Success
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
TimelyCare: 'A Therapist in Your Pocket' Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Costs on the Road: Alarming Bridge Toll Rates Are Impacting Student Commuters
Costs on the Road: Alarming Bridge Toll Rates Are Impacting Student Commuters
Justifying Athletic Drug Testing and Ensuring Integrity
As the Country Becomes More Divided, So Does the News
Bird Flu is Here to Stay. The U.S. Must Prepare
Privatizing Democracy: Tech Titans and Trump Forge A New Oligarchy
Privatizing Democracy: Tech Titans and Trump Forge A New Oligarchy
OPINION: The Healthcare System is Broken. MAHA Doesn’t Know Why.
Justifying Athletic Drug Testing and Ensuring Integrity
As the Country Becomes More Divided, So Does the News
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It’s time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Photo by Lee Ward. Women’s Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
As DVC Makes Strides to Recycle, Lots of Plastic Waste Still Remains
As DVC Makes Strides to Recycle, Lots of Plastic Waste Still Remains
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales
Award-Winning Author Héctor Tobar Discusses Race, Stereotypes and Latino Identity at Puente Event
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

ANALYSIS: A Contest for Power: Why the Political Pendulum Theory May Not Hold Up

Diego Ruiz-Sagrero, Managing EditorApril 2, 2025
ANALYSIS: A Contest for Power: Why the Political Pendulum Theory May Not Hold Up
Mohamed Hassan (Pixabay)

After President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump left office as one of the most unpopular presidents in modern history: impeached twice, facing multiple felony charges, and widely recognized for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Yet four years later, Trump came back to sweep all seven swing states and become the first Republican to win the popular vote since George W. Bush in 2004. Many may interpret these turns of events as another dramatic swing of the American political pendulum.    

But are voters, in deciding these elections, actually debating who they want to see in power, and causing the so-called pendulum to shift? Or is the “political pendulum” theory little more than a convenient metaphor to measure giant U.S. power shifts? 

Diablo Valley College political science professor Chris Longenecker argues that the pendulum idea is misleading, as it suggests that power shifts are inevitable. Instead, he sees politics as a struggle for power rather than a “predictable” swing between Democrats and Republicans. 

“If there were a pendulum moving back and forth, it’s like we’d just be passengers with no material impact on the direction of political movement,” said Longenecker in a recent interview with The Inquirer. “But we’re not. It’s a contest for power.” 

The U.S. political system creates the illusion of a pendulum, due to its frequently held federal elections. Americans vote for all 435 House of Representatives seats and a third of the U.S. Senate seats every two years, allowing angry voters to respond to the party in power. Generally, when one party is in control, the opposition is more energized to get its voters out to the polls, while disillusioned voters tend to stay home or, in some cases, switch parties. 

During Trump’s first term, the 2018 midterm elections resulted in a “blue wave” for Democrats, who energized their voter base to regain control of the House. Liberals were mobilized by the Trump administration’s chaotic hold on power and showed up at the polls. 

Fast forward to June 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, reversing the landmark Roe v. Wade case and making abortion access an issue for states to decide. The reaction from voters was unambiguous: a Gallup poll from June 2024 found that 60 percent of Americans still saw the overturning of Roe as a “bad thing,” and supported access to the abortion pill, mifepristone. 

As states began to roll out their abortion bans, voters became angry — although their anger wasn’t enough to swing the 2024 election back in Democrats’ favor. 

“Being angry is a great mobilizing force,” said Longenecker. “When people are upset, they’ll go to the polls and try to vote for change.”

And that may be the point: pendulums don’t swing, rather, voters react. 

What should have been a sweeping “red tsunami” for Republicans in 2022 became a disappointing “red splash.” 

More recently, after the U.S. saw a major swing to the right in 2024, Democrats have been able to secure important victories in statewide elections already in 2025.  

For example, Iowa voters elected Mike Zimmer in January’s special election, flipping a state senate seat that went for Trump by 21 points in November. In March, another Democrat, James Malone, was able to win a Pennsylvania state senate seat by 0.9 percent, or just 482 votes, giving his party a majority in the state senate. This upset, too, came after his county voted for Trump by 15 points in the fall.  

This seems to be a reaction to the Trump administration’s first months back in power, which have included the dismantling of the Department of Education, mass layoffs spearheaded by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and other controversial moves. 

Republicans are already seeing their success from 2024 triggering a backlash, as early upsets signal how quickly voters can turn against the party in power. A pendulum wouldn’t swing back on its own so quickly. The voters are mobilizing and reacting to real struggles, in real time.

“Politics is about contesting for power,” said Longenecker. “Nothing is inevitable.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Diego Ruiz-Sagrero, Layout Manager