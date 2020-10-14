Inquirer Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Suppression, NFL and NBA Update and Guest Speaker Eric Handy

Eric Handy, courtesy of Ethan Anderson. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, courtesy of the Lakers. Voted sticker courtesy of Jamelah E. on Flickr.

Join us for The Diablo Valley College’s Inquirer Podcast!

In its third episode, The Inquirer discusses important local and regional news regarding the 2020 Presidential Election, COVID-19 in sports, the Los Angeles Lakers and voter suppression. This week, staff member Carter Herrera interviews Diablo Valley College counselor Eric Handy.

1:50 The NFL’s Battle Against COVID-19

7:10 Lakers & NBA Championship

8:40 Voter Suppression in the 2020 Presidential Election

12:15 Ballot Box Issues in California

15:44 Interview with Counselor Eric Handy