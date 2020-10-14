Inquirer Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Suppression, NFL and NBA Update and Guest Speaker Eric Handy
October 14, 2020
Join us for The Diablo Valley College’s Inquirer Podcast!
In its third episode, The Inquirer discusses important local and regional news regarding the 2020 Presidential Election, COVID-19 in sports, the Los Angeles Lakers and voter suppression. This week, staff member Carter Herrera interviews Diablo Valley College counselor Eric Handy.
1:50 The NFL’s Battle Against COVID-19
7:10 Lakers & NBA Championship
8:40 Voter Suppression in the 2020 Presidential Election
12:15 Ballot Box Issues in California
15:44 Interview with Counselor Eric Handy
Editor-in-Chief, Fall 2020
Sports Editor, Spring 2020
Twitter: @Perry_49ers
Staff member, Fall 2020