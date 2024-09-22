Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
Sweltering Heat and Broken AC Disrupts Class for Some Students and Teachers
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
ANALYSIS: Young Voters Could Decide the 2024 Election—If They Vote
Photo by Edmond Dantès: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-person-holding-a-voting-ballot-paper-7103079/
Wages, Housing and Crime Top the Ballot in California
Pro-Palestinian Protesters March Across Campus and Confront DVC President
Pro-Palestinian Protesters March Across Campus and Confront DVC President
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
Sweltering Heat and Broken AC Disrupts Class for Some Students and Teachers
Pro-Palestinian Protesters March Across Campus and Confront DVC President
Pro-Palestinian Protesters March Across Campus and Confront DVC President
Courtesy of DVC Student Services
DVC Champions Awareness and Support for Survivors During Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Sara Toshishige’s painting, “True Ending: Acceptance,” was on display at the Student Art Show.
I’m Just Drawn That Way
Photo by Edmond Dantès: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-person-holding-a-voting-ballot-paper-7103079/
Wages, Housing and Crime Top the Ballot in California
Homeless Gardener’s Creation Destroyed, Community Members Outraged
Homeless Gardener’s Creation Destroyed, Community Members Outraged
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
ANALYSIS: Young Voters Could Decide the 2024 Election—If They Vote
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales, co-coordinator of the DVC Puente Program.
‘La Bamba’ Director and ‘Zoot Suit’ Playwright Luis Valdez Inspires Students with the Power of Storytelling
Sara Toshishige’s painting, “True Ending: Acceptance,” was on display at the Student Art Show.
I’m Just Drawn That Way
Robert Hawkins, 2023 Teacher of the Year award winner, has been a professor at DVC since 2015. Courtesy of @dvcforensics via Instagram
Speech & Debate Coach Robert Hawkins Helps DVC Take Gold at National Championships 
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
Courtesy of Anthony Gonzales, co-coordinator of the DVC Puente Program.
‘La Bamba’ Director and ‘Zoot Suit’ Playwright Luis Valdez Inspires Students with the Power of Storytelling
Sara Toshishige’s painting, “True Ending: Acceptance,” was on display at the Student Art Show.
I’m Just Drawn That Way
Robert Hawkins, 2023 Teacher of the Year award winner, has been a professor at DVC since 2015. Courtesy of @dvcforensics via Instagram
Speech & Debate Coach Robert Hawkins Helps DVC Take Gold at National Championships 
Courtesy of Obed Vazquez and the Social Sciences Department. Vazquez worked as a sociology professor at DVC for 13 years before becoming Dean of Social Sciences.
Obed Vazquez, Dean of Social Sciences, Retires After 24 Years at DVC
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
TimelyCare: 'A Therapist in Your Pocket' Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Career and Transfer Services held DVC's annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Climate Careers Chat Highlights Two Speakers Employed In Sustainability
Courtesy of Nicole Simpson.
Come Together at Roadside22
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
OPINION: Stop Remaking Animated Classics in Live-Action
OPINION: Stop Remaking Animated Classics in Live-Action
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Pro-Palestinian Protesters March Across Campus and Confront DVC President
Pro-Palestinian Protesters March Across Campus and Confront DVC President
Sara Toshishige’s painting, “True Ending: Acceptance,” was on display at the Student Art Show.
I’m Just Drawn That Way
Courtesy of DVC website.
Rising Scholarship Program Aims to Help Undocumented Students Pursue Higher Education
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics

Nate Wendling, Staff WriterSeptember 22, 2024

When 20-year-old Diablo Valley College student Amit Elor captured gold in women’s freestyle wrestling at the Summer Olympics in Paris last month, she became the youngest wrestler ever to win gold for the United States.

And she did it in dominating fashion.

After defeating the 2023 world champion, Turkish wrestler Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, in the 68 kilogram weight class, Elor proceeded to win her next three matches without conceding a single point to her opponents—including a 3-0 win over Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan in the gold medal match.   

But winning at the highest stages is nothing new for Elor, who has taken nine gold medals at world championships in different age divisions, stunning coaches and observers along the way. 

“She is the best wrestler that I have ever seen,” said Mike Wilhelm, who coached Elor during her freshman year at College Park High School.

A Walnut Creek native, Elor is currently taking online classes at DVC with plans to transfer to a four-year university, where she said she hopes to pursue her interest in psychology and applied math and statistics. 

Prior to DVC, Elor, who has been wrestling since she was four years old, only wrestled for one year at College Park before going on to train internationally against high-level adult wrestlers, according to Jim Keck, who was the high school’s athletic director at the time. 

As a freshman in 2019, Elor won the state championship in women’s wrestling and was awarded the Champion of Champions Award for California high schools. 

During that same year, she won her final four state matches so decisively that the time spent in those matches didn’t add up to the average duration of a single match, according to Arman Ostadsharif, another one of her high school coaches. 

“We all kind of said it: this girl is going to be an Olympic wrestler,” said Ostadsharif in an interview with The Inquirer. “She is the complete package.”

“Her work ethic is unparalleled. She knows who she is and what she has, but doesn’t let that get to her head.”

Keck agreed, noting Elor’s outstanding talent and her instincts as a competitor so early in her career.

“She does not make mistakes, and [she] keeps things simple,” said Keck. Beyond that, “she surrounds herself with people who will make her better.”

A case in point, in her freshman year of high school, Elor’s wrestling partner was a junior male wrestler who played varsity football and outweighed her by 15 pounds. Yet throughout the year, he was only able to score a single takedown on her.

Wilhelm, who usually yells encouragement and advice to his wrestlers on the mat, said he would just sit back and watch as Elor won her matches with ease. 

“I remember saying at one point during the season that she was going to win a gold medal,” said Wilhelm.

Despite her standout skills and success, her coaches said Elor was constantly working to improve herself, and was also known as a consistent team player, considerate of the needs of others.

Amid multiple practices a day, they recalled, Elor still made time to help out other wrestlers on the team—and even taught her coaches a few new things, according to Wilhelm.

“[She] is as humble as they come,” said Ostadsharif. 

Wilhelm and Ostadsharif also coached Elor’s older siblings, who they said not only helped Elor become an amazing wrestler, but a great person as well.

Her family was deeply involved in wrestling, Wilhelm said, and supported her in every step along the way. He recalled that Elor’s brother was an especially big factor, helping her make a plan to get down to an Olympic weight class lower than where Elor normally wrestled at.

Elor is “bigger, stronger, faster” than her opponents, according to Ostadsharif, and is very disciplined about sticking to her gameplan.

Her fundamental approach at the highest level, combined with her elite “gas tank,” allows her to wear down her opponents throughout her matches, he said.  

“The most fun thing about watching Amit wrestle was how dominant she is,” said Ostadsharif. “She seems to be better than everyone she wrestles.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Nate Wendling, Staff Writer