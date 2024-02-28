OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
In-N-Out Burger at 8300 Oakport St., Oakland
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
Pleasant Hill Park
Pleasant Hill Community Stunned By Fatal Stabbing at Park
Photo Credit: East Bay Times
Former DVC Journalism Professor Dies at Age 80
Albert Ponce, Co-Director of DVCs Social Justice Program
DVC Professors Claim Administration Censored Emails that Supported Gaza Ceasefire
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
Pleasant Hill Community Stunned By Fatal Stabbing at Park
One Man Dead After Stabbing at Pleasant Hill Park
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
A DVC trash can filled with waste, including compostable and recyclable material.
DVC Strives to Go Green with Campus-wide Composting Program
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
Event organizer and Vice President of DVC’s Alpha Gamma Sigma honors society, Kaya Roberts
“You’re Someone’s Type”: Valentine-Themed Blood Drive Helps Save Lives
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
DVC Strives to Go Green with Campus-wide Composting Program
A.I. Gets Down to Business in DVC Speaker Series
Event organizer and Vice President of DVC’s Alpha Gamma Sigma honors society, Kaya Roberts
“You’re Someone’s Type”: Valentine-Themed Blood Drive Helps Save Lives
Leader of Palestinian Youth Movement Speaks on History of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict at DVC
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Selfie by Andre Thompson
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for the Life I Have Now”: Man Who Saw Plane Crash in Concord Recalls Own Accident and Survival
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
A grinding hole in Morgan Territory on Mt. Diablo
The Dawn of Time: Now Is the Moment to Change Mt. Diablo’s Name
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
OPINION: We Deserve Better Candidates than Trump and Biden
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
Travel/Outdoors: Trail of the Lost
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
In Real Life–A Comic Arts Show, DVC Art Gallery, A305, February 5th 2018
DVC comic arts show shines light on diverse Bay Area artists
The Inquirers: Oct. 23, 2014
Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.
DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Photos courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers and vhines200 on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series
Photo courtesy of KClvey on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Propositions and Why Voting Matters
Eric Handy, courtesy of Ethan Anderson. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, courtesy of the Lakers. Voted sticker courtesy of Jamelah E. on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Suppression, NFL and NBA Update and Guest Speaker Eric Handy
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Courtesy of Adam Bessie
New Wave of Books By DVC Professors Tackles Student Challenges
Dont Procrastinate: DVC Students Struggling with Bad Habits in Post-Pandemic Times
Photo by Alexandros Silva
Parking Inequality: Why Students Find Spaces Faster At Pleasant Hill Than San Ramon
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration

Cam Lippincott, Managing EditorFebruary 28, 2024
Blake Amis

The United States-Mexico border has dominated national headlines consistently for the past 20 years. And this year, like every election season, Republicans are making sure to place as much fear as possible in the hearts of white Americans about how supposedly dangerous immigrants are. 

But the xenophobic rhetoric seems to be getting worse in recent months. Donald Trump has repeated the language of Adolf Hitler in speeches as he refers to immigrants as “vermin” who are “poisoning the blood of our country.” 

“They come from Africa, they come from Asia, they come from South America,” Trump said in Dec. 19 rally in Waterloo Iowa.

This sentiment is not exclusive to Trump, a CBS News poll conducted in early January found that 72 percent of Republican primary voters agreed with the notion that immigrants were poisoning the blood of the country, and the percentage rose to 82 percent when it was attributed to Trump.

Perhaps none of this should surprise people. But what is astounding is that there has been seemingly no real effort from Democrats to counter this racist rhetoric. Sure, the party has spent time condemning its deeply racist overtones, but why has there not been aggressive counter-messaging? Are Biden and the Democrats really going to let Trump control the narrative on this issue like he did in 2016, and as the Republicans have done for decades now?

Through their relative silence on the issue, Democrats are not just handing Trump the narrative – they are not even attempting to put up a fight because they have a delusion that supporting ultra-conservative immigration policy could somehow win over Trump’s base. They must realize they will never be able to out-racist the Republicans, and they will never be able to win over voters who get angry when they hear someone speaking Spanish at the grocery store.

In congress – Senate Democrats are not exactly putting up a fight either.

On Dec. 6, Senate Republicans announced that they would block any bill that would give military aid to Israel or Ukraine unless it was paired with a conservative border bill that would make it extremely difficult for anyone to seek asylum and safety in the U.S.

The announcement came as a surprise to Senate Democrats, as conservative Republicans have been the biggest supporters of Israel. Democrats could have taken this as an opportunity to point out how Republicans have killed previous bipartisan immigration bills, such as in 2013 and 2006, when presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, respectively, nearly got big border legislation through Congress.

Instead, Senate Democrats caved and immediately began to negotiate with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his party without much resistance or public outrage. A month of negotiating resulted in a very conservative border deal, something that Trump and Stephen Miller—Trump’s white nationalist policy advisor who designed the Trump Administration’s family separation policy—could only have dreamt of passing in 2017.

McConnell admitted as much, saying at a Jan. 17 press conference, “If we had a 100 percent Republican government—President, House, Senate—we probably would not be able to get a single Democratic vote to pass what [Oklahoma] Senator Lankford and the administration are trying to get together on.”

The proposed bill, called the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act includes provisions that would permit the federal government to shut down the border completely and have mandatory deportations if the border sees 5,000 migrants attempt to cross in a single day. 

The bill would also completely overhaul the asylum process give each applicant only 90 days to be processed. But this lightning-fast asylum procedure would cause far more harm than meets the eye. What are the asylum-seekers escaping, after all? Many from Latin America are fleeing mass poverty and unprecedented violence from corrupt governments and cartels—and it must be noted that the U.S. bears some responsibility through its decades of regime change and colonialism in Latin America. The people trying to cross are not “terrorists” as Trump would have his supporters believe. Most asylum-seekers are ordinary people who are desperate to protect themselves and their families, and often have nothing left when they arrive. Allowing only 90 days for asylum seekers to be processed will make it so nearly every person is rejected, as most asylum cases take months to configure with the current backlog, and the only way to fulfill the arbitrary 90 day time limit would be to reject as many asylum seekers as possible . Any reform bill should include more support for asylum-seekers, not less.

Despite the far-right nature of the GOP bill, Democrats were ready to give in and vote for it. Progressives like Bernie Sanders came out against it, but it seemed to have enough Republican support to pass the 60 votes needed for cloture.

Then, in a sudden turn of events, on Jan. 29, Trump publicly came out against the bill and urged Senate Republicans to vote against it because he feared the legislation’s passage would give Biden bipartisan credibility that could help defeat him in November’s presidential election. The legislation would have given the GOP nearly everything they wanted — but to go against Trump represented political suicide, so Republicans threw away what would have been the political layup of a lifetime. 

This is not the only example of Democrats letting Republicans call all the shots. 

On Jan. 11, far-right Texas governor Greg Abbott announced that he had ordered the Texas National Guard to take control of the border away from federal agents in the small Texas town of Eagle Pass. Immediately, the Texas National Guard began placing military-grade razor wire on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande River—an act that is illegal for a state to do on its own—and blocked federal agents from tearing it down.

These actions immediately resulted in the death of a 33-year-old woman and her two young children who drowned in the Rio Grande on Jan. 12 while attempting to cross to the U.S., as the Texas National Guard prevented federal agents from a routine rescue procedure that would have saved the family of three.

Biden and the federal government immediately sued the state of Texas, and after drawn-out legal battles, on Jan. 22, the Supreme Court ordered Texas to let federal border agents through.

Texas chose to ignore the ruling, and Abbott announced he would still refuse to let federal agents access the border. This order received support from 25 out of the 26 other Republican governors in the country, and a few, such as far-right Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, sent their own national guard to Eagle Pass to support Texas. 

By this point it became clear to others in the Democratic Party that unless Biden was willing to put his foot down, the political crisis would continue, so Texas representatives Greg Casar and Joaquin Castro called on Biden to nationalize the Texas National Guard, as Dwight Eisenhower did in Arkansas during the 1957 Little Rock crisis.  

But Biden, for whatever reason, has so far failed to respond to the crisis. Abbott and Republicans have been gloating in the media about how they have made Biden out to be a fool. And Biden has made essentially no public comments on the situation.

How many more families will have to die for Biden to finally take action? One more? Two more? A hundred more? There is no clear answer, and every day that passes without action to stop Abbott further undermines Biden’s credibility as someone who supposedly fights for justice.

