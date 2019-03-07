Umoja Student Panel

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As a part of DVC’s Brown Bag Workshop series, counselor and Umoja coordinator Yvonne Canada hosted this panel — to let a group of students discuss their college experience. “Umoja (a Kiswahili word meaning unity) is a statewide community of educators and learners committed to the academic success, personal growth, and self-actualization of African American and other students. The Umoja Community at Diablo Valley College joined with the statewide community in spring 2013,” as stated on the DVC website.