Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
In-N-Out Burger at 8300 Oakport St., Oakland
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
Pleasant Hill Park
Pleasant Hill Community Stunned By Fatal Stabbing at Park
Photo Credit: East Bay Times
Former DVC Journalism Professor Dies at Age 80
Albert Ponce, Co-Director of DVCs Social Justice Program
DVC Professors Claim Administration Censored Emails that Supported Gaza Ceasefire
Photo Credit: East Bay Times
Former DVC Journalism Professor Dies at Age 80
Albert Ponce, Co-Director of DVCs Social Justice Program
DVC Professors Claim Administration Censored Emails that Supported Gaza Ceasefire
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
Student Trip to Washington D.C. Aims To Forge Next Generation of Leaders
Student Trip to Washington D.C. Aims To Forge Next Generation of Leaders
In-N-Out Burger at 8300 Oakport St., Oakland
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
UC Regents Reject Plan to Grant Equal Employment Opportunities to Undocumented Students
Pleasant Hill Park
Pleasant Hill Community Stunned By Fatal Stabbing at Park
One Man Dead After Stabbing at Pleasant Hill Park
One Man Dead After Stabbing at Pleasant Hill Park
The DVC Administration of Justice chair, Matthew Morrissey.
Police Corruption Charges in Antioch and Pittsburg Spur DVC Calls for Accountability
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Selfie by Andre Thompson
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for the Life I Have Now”: Man Who Saw Plane Crash in Concord Recalls Own Accident and Survival
Nadya Tannous, general coordinator of Palestinian Youth Movement’s (PYM), gave a speech about the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at DVC on Feb. 13, 2024.
Leader of Palestinian Youth Movement Speaks on History of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict at DVC
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
House Finch. Photo Credit: Public Domain Pictures.net
The Surprising Mental Health Benefits of Birdsong
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
Nadya Tannous, general coordinator of Palestinian Youth Movement’s (PYM), gave a speech about the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at DVC on Feb. 13, 2024.
Leader of Palestinian Youth Movement Speaks on History of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict at DVC
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
House Finch. Photo Credit: Public Domain Pictures.net
The Surprising Mental Health Benefits of Birdsong
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
Social Justice Speaker Calls Education a Tool for Liberation To Abolish School-to-Prison Pipeline
Social Justice Speaker Calls “Education a Tool for Liberation” To Abolish School-to-Prison Pipeline
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
Selfie by Andre Thompson
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for the Life I Have Now”: Man Who Saw Plane Crash in Concord Recalls Own Accident and Survival
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
A grinding hole in Morgan Territory on Mt. Diablo
The Dawn of Time: Now Is the Moment to Change Mt. Diablo’s Name
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
OPINION – We Deserve Better Candidates than Trump and Biden
OPINION – We Deserve Better Candidates than Trump and Biden
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Opinion: Stop the Call to Ban Eagles Controversial Tush Push Quarterback Sneak
Opinion: Stop the Call to Ban Eagles’ Controversial “Tush Push” Quarterback Sneak
Travel/Outdoors: Trail of the Lost
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Travel/Outdoors: Trail of the Lost
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Hotter Than She Should Be: How We Can Cool Down the Earth Individually 
A Call to Remove Graphic Images in the Commons and Protect Student Safety
A Call to Remove Graphic Images in the Commons and Protect Student Safety
A Sickness In The Sea, What is Leptospirosis and What Can We Do About It?
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
To Fight Gun Violence, Prepare for When – Not If
To Fight Gun Violence, Prepare for When – Not If
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Sharpshooter Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Sharpshooter Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
The Adventures of Artie the Sorcerer
In Real Life–A Comic Arts Show, DVC Art Gallery, A305, February 5th 2018
DVC comic arts show shines light on diverse Bay Area artists
The Inquirers: Oct. 23, 2014
The Inquirers: Oct. 23, 2014
Big Trouble
Big Trouble
Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.
DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Photos courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers and vhines200 on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series
Photo courtesy of KClvey on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Propositions and Why Voting Matters
Eric Handy, courtesy of Ethan Anderson. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, courtesy of the Lakers. Voted sticker courtesy of Jamelah E. on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Suppression, NFL and NBA Update and Guest Speaker Eric Handy
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Courtesy of Adam Bessie
New Wave of Books By DVC Professors Tackles Student Challenges
Dont Procrastinate: DVC Students Struggling with Bad Habits in Post-Pandemic Times
Don’t Procrastinate: DVC Students Struggling with Bad Habits in Post-Pandemic Times
Photo by Alexandros Silva
Parking Inequality: Why Students Find Spaces Faster At Pleasant Hill Than San Ramon
The Amount of Food Waste in America is Alarming.
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist

Azane Massey, Staff WriterFebruary 14, 2024
Jar-Lar%2C+CC+BY-SA+4.0+%2C+via+Wikimedia+Commons
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The San Francisco 49ers brutally lost Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 in an overtime thriller on Sunday that will leave fans across the Bay Area stinging for a while. But fans should feel better about quarterback Brock Purdy, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” who has become anything but that in his second year in the NFL.

Purdy threw for 255 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions during his Super Bowl debut, and earned the respect of the Chiefs’ defense following the game. According to NFL Network reporter Albert Breer, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and other members of the coaching staff were “blown away” by Purdy’s ability to pick apart their defense. One coach even said Purdy has qualities of Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

Against a strong Chiefs defense that ranked second during the regular season, Purdy posted a quarterback rating  of 70 — far better than previous quarterbacks who played the Chiefs in the playoffs this year, such as Tua Tagovailola and Lamar Jackson, who posted ratings of 43.

“I thought Brock was sensational last night,” said ESPN’s Dan Orlovosky on the Pat McAfee Show. “If you do anything but walk away even more encouraged about Brock Purdy we just look at football very differently.” 

The second-year pro, dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” due to being the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has defied the odds throughout his young career. After suffering an elbow injury to his throwing arm in the 2022 NFC Championship game, which forced him into surgery in the offseason, Purdy led the 49ers to a 12-5 record in the 2023 regular season, firmly placing himself in the MVP conversation.

However, for some critics, Purdy’s production wasn’t enough to get him out of the category of “game manager.”  Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton’s recent comments about the second-year pro in particular sparked some controversy in the football world.

“They’re not winning because of him, he’s managing the game,” said Newton on his  “4th and 1” podcast. “He’s a game manager, not a difference maker. I’m not asking you to win the game, just not to lose the game.” 

A “game manager” is typically defined as a safe quarterback who posts above average statistics due to a good supporting cast of players, but doesn’t have the ability to make clutch, elite plays due to a lack of talent. But after watching Purdy defeat the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in back-to-back comeback playoff wins to get the 49ers into the Super Bowl, it’s safe to say that label does not apply. 

While ranking top five in the NFL in touchdowns and completion percentage, Purdy also this year broke the 49ers single-season passing record, throwing for 4,280 yards. Purdy went on to lead the NFL in passer rating at 113—the 14th highest rating ever recorded for a single season in NFL history.

Alex Smith, the former 49ers quarterback and now ESPN analyst, bristled at the media’s minimization of Purdy’s performance. 

“I was frustrated this week with all that ‘Brock Purdy is just a guy, that he’s just average, just a product of this great situation,’” said Smith. “I can tell you, as the unofficial president of the game managers club, he’s not allowed in.”

Nevertheless, as we see time and time again in football, all of the regular season success doesn’t matter if a player can’t win and produce at a high level in the playoffs. 

Former Las Vegas Raiders executive Amy Trask certainly felt that way. Despite Purdy’s consecutive victories before his injury in the playoffs in the 2022 season, she didn’t buy the hype heading into this year’s postseason. 

“Four games. Eight quarterbacks,” Trask said on her “What The Football” podcast. “Seven terrific quarterbacks—and Brock Purdy.”

Purdy responded by leading the 49ers to a victory in the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers. Despite struggling throughout the game, being unable to grip the ball due to pouring rain, “Mr. Irrelevant” delivered on a game-sealing drive, making six of his seven completions on San Francisco’s final possession, which led to a clinching touchdown run from Christian McCaffery. 

This is just what Purdy critics wanted to see, since the 49ers didn’t have to play from down multiple scores and fight adversity, and more importantly, Purdy never had to do so—a key difference between a game manager and a top tier quarterback.

Despite his late-game heroics, Purdy’s critics looked over his efforts to point out that he didn’t play well for the majority of the game, where he had some of his lowest completion success of the season at 59 percent. 

Former NFL champion safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark went on the ESPN show “First Take” following the victory against the Packers to slam Purdy.

“The single hardest thing I had to do this year was act like Brock Purdy deserved to be in the conversations with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen,” said Clark. “Brock Purdy doesn’t raise the level of play of anyone around him.”

Six days later, Purdy found himself at the bottom of another steep hill. Down 24-7 at halftime against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game, the 49ers looked like a completely different team than the powerhouse they had been all season. Levi’s Stadium seemed to have the life sucked out of it as hope among the 49ers faithful slowly diminished. 

Then, in the second half, Purdy injected life into the offense and thrilled the stands, becoming the first NFL quarterback in over thirty years to throw for 150 yards, complete 80 percent of his passes, and average 10 yards a run in a single half. The 49ers came back to win 34-31 and punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.

Shannon Sharpe, hall of fame tight end and Super Bowl champion, had this to say on ESPN’s show “First Take” the day after that victory, when asked if Brock Purdy had put all the criticism to bed: 

“No, he has to go do it in the Super Bowl. If he gets to the Super Bowl and plays like he did against the Ravens, what are we going to say?”

It felt like the criteria kept changing for Purdy. The last pick in the draft, who gets paid the least amount of money of any starting quarterback in the NFL, who finished top 5 in MVP voting, who was coming off a horrific elbow injury, just keeps silencing doubt. And when those doubts get disproved, new ones form. 

But the more questions Purdy answers on the field, the more respect he earns from teammates and from media figures throughout the football world. 

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, a former NFL player and front office executive, said of Purdy, “People will do gymnastics in their minds trying to cut him down, but the fact of the matter is, objectively, the stats say he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, if not the best.”

All-Pro left tackle and teammate Trent Williams expressed his confidence in Purdy following the painful Super Bowl loss.

“Brock’s the guy, hell of a player, will be for a long time,” said Williams. “He’s the face of the franchise.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Azane Massey, Staff Writer

The Inquirer

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Inquirer • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
All The Inquirer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.