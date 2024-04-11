The Caitlin Clark Effect

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
DVC student Flavio Cuevas lost his job as an embedded tutor when the SSC was notified of its budget overrun at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.
Sudden Cuts to Social Science Tutoring Reveal Budget Mismanagement and Miscommunication
DVC Commons, filled with booths and students for club day.
Club Day Marred by Racist Incident
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
DVC student Flavio Cuevas lost his job as an embedded tutor when the SSC was notified of its budget overrun at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.
Sudden Cuts to Social Science Tutoring Reveal Budget Mismanagement and Miscommunication
DVC Commons, filled with booths and students for club day.
Club Day Marred by Racist Incident
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Photo Credit: East Bay Times
Former DVC Journalism Professor Dies at Age 80
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
Courtesy of Dan Mogulof
UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Addresses People’s Park Closure, the University’s Housing Initiative and its Impact on Community
On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
To Sequel, or Not to Sequel?
To Sequel, or Not to Sequel?
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Career and Transfer Services held DVCs annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Dr. Carmen McNeil (Courtesy of DVC Events Calendar)
Breaking the Silence and Dismantling Menstrual Stigma as Social Justice
Disability Justice Banners on display at the DVC Library.
Library Exhibit Tells of Disability Justice History
To Sequel, or Not to Sequel?
To Sequel, or Not to Sequel?
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Career and Transfer Services held DVCs annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Dr. Carmen McNeil (Courtesy of DVC Events Calendar)
Breaking the Silence and Dismantling Menstrual Stigma as Social Justice
Disability Justice Banners on display at the DVC Library.
Library Exhibit Tells of Disability Justice History
Career and Transfer Services held DVCs annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Selfie by Andre Thompson
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for the Life I Have Now”: Man Who Saw Plane Crash in Concord Recalls Own Accident and Survival
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
A grinding hole in Morgan Territory on Mt. Diablo
The Dawn of Time: Now Is the Moment to Change Mt. Diablo’s Name
OPINION: Stop Remaking Animated Classics in Live-Action
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Potion Day
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Potion Day
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 1 feat. Black Student Union President Jay Adams-Thomas
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 1 feat. Black Student Union President Jay Adams-Thomas
Viking Sports Splash: Where is Mens Soccer?
Viking Sports Splash: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Career and Transfer Services held DVCs annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
DVC Commons, filled with booths and students for club day.
Club Day Marred by Racist Incident
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

The Caitlin Clark Effect

How A Legend Changed Women’s Basketball
Azane Massey, Staff WriterApril 11, 2024
Photo+by+John+Mac%2C+CC+BY-SA+2.0%2C+via+Wikimedia+Commons
johnmac
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

As the buzzer sounded off and the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks celebrated their 87-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, April 7, to win the NCAA women’s national basketball championship, the camera panned to Caitlin Clark, who couldn’t help smiling despite losing the final game of her college career.

Regardless of who won or lost on April 7, women’s basketball came out as the ultimate winner after the title game, as it has been all season, with Clark as the leading catalyst. The 22-year-old senior point guard’s last three college games broke the record for the most viewed women’s college games ever played.

Iowa’s games against LSU and UConn reeled in 12.3 million and 14.2 million views, respectively, while the national championship game pulled in 18.7 million viewers—making it the most watched basketball game played at any level, including the NBA, in the last five years, according to Front Office Sports.

While on the podium to receive her trophy and celebrate with her team, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley took the time to acknowledge Clark for her impact on the sport.

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” Staley said. “She carried a heavy load for our sport and it just is not going to stop here on the collegiate tour, but when she is the number one pick in the WNBA draft, she will lift up that league as well.”

The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, which takes place on April 15. But Clark has already made an impact at the professional level before even being drafted.

According to the WNBA, 36 of the Indiana Fever’s 40 games will be nationally televised in the upcoming season, compared to the single game that was televised this past season.

Why all the attention and spotlight on Clark? Because she’s simply that good.

“She’s the face of college basketball for men and women,” said Dan Patrick, sports broadcaster and radio host, on an episode of “The Dan Patrick Show.” 

 

Record breaking season

Clark capped off her illustrious four-year college career with an all-time record-breaking season, in which she passed Kelsey Plum’s record on Feb. 15 for most points scored by a player in women’s NCAA history.

Then she broke the men’s NCAA record on March 3 for most points scored all time—a record that was previously held by the late Pete Maravich for 54 years. Her feat makes her the leader for most points scored by anyone, man or woman, in college basketball history as she finished her career with 3,951 points across four seasons.

Five days after breaking Maravich’s record on her way to 35 points and a win against Ohio State, Clark hit her 163rd three-pointer of the season, passing Stephen Curry’s record for most threes made in a single season by a man or woman in college basketball history.

After Clark’s record-breaking game, Curry went on CBS Mornings to speak about her performance. ​​

“I’ve been watching from afar and understanding just how much of a power she is out there on the court,” said Curry. “The cool part is the way that she plays, and her range, and the level of difficulty on her shots is obviously a very close comparison to the way that I play.”

Clark has earned comparisons to both Maravich and Curry, averaging 31.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.6 rebounds on the season while shooting a blazing 37.8 percent from three point range. Clark accumulated these nation-leading numbers with deep threes that electrified crowds and perfect passes to set up her teammates to score.  

Following the career-high 49-point game in which she dominated Michigan while breaking Kelsey Plum’s record, former Hall of Fame basketball player and TV personality Shaquille O’Neal went on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” and declared, “I’m gonna go on the record and say she’s the best female collegiate player ever.”

 

Growth of women’s basketball

Despite all of her on court success, Clark said she hopes she’s most known for the impact she’s had on the sport itself. 

When asked what becoming the greatest player in women’s college history meant o her, Clark said, “I don’t want my legacy to be, ‘Oh Caitlin won x amount of games or scored x amount of points.’ I hope it’s what I was able to do for the game of women’s basketball.” 

According to TickPick, the women’s side of the March Madness Final Four sold six times more tickets than the men’s Final Four.

The shift in the sport has some prominent basketball figures saying that the women’s game is more popular than the men’s game right now on the collegiate level.

J.J. Redick, a former NBA player and ESPN basketball analyst, said on the “Mind The Game” podcast. “I think the women’s game, particularly in college, has more icons right now.”

Following a 91-65 win against Holy Cross in which Clark went for 27 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds, Clark spoke to the shift in the locker room,

“People are more excited about the women’s side than the men’s side,” she said. “I think that’s something that’s really never been the case before. It’s cool to see how it’s evolved.”

She added, “When I was a freshman we couldn’t even use the March Madness branding. Now it’s taken to a whole [other] level and I expect it to continue to grow this year, and that’s the coolest thing for myself.”

 

Bringing in revenue 

On Jan. 4, following an all-time season that saw the 2023 NCAA championship game between LSU and Iowa earning 9.9 million views, and in the middle of a successful 2024 season, ESPN signed a new eight-year, $920 million deal with the NCAA, committing a historic investment  in women’s college sports. 

According to the NCAA, the deal pays $65 million a year annually to the women’s basketball tournament—10 times the current number.

This promotion of the sport has led to more exposure and showcased multiple stars across the women’s game who have made a brand for themselves.

According to On3, which tracks college NIL (Name, Likeness, and Image) deals, three of the top five NIL earners in the March Madness tournament were women.

Caitlin Clark is valued at $3.4 million, earning the number one spot. Star LSU center and 2024 WNBA projected top 10 pick Angel Reese earned $1.8 million at number two, while her teammate Flau’jae Johnson came in fourth at $1.2 million.

Clark draws a crowd of people and gets fans in seats no matter what arena she sets foot in.

According to the NCAA, opposing arenas that host the Hawkeyes see their attendance grow by 150 percent relative to their other home games. These opposing teams have included Northern Iowa, Northwestern and Nebraska, which experienced sold-out crowds for the first time in their schools’ history when playing against Clark and the Hawkeyes.

“The spotlight she has put on this sport is amazing,” said Northwestern senior Jasmine McWilliams. 

“Going to the Elite Eight, Final Four, all that last year was, first of all, great for the Big Ten and showcasing how great our teams are here, but also just showing how great women’s basketball is. And the fact that she’s selling out all these stadiums everywhere she goes is amazing.”

Clark has additionally generated a lot of money for her home school. According to Vivid Seats, average ticket prices at Iowa University have gone up 224 percent since 2020, Clark’s freshman season. 

ADays away from the April 15 draft, Iowa Athletic Director Beth Goetz announced that Clark’s No. 22 jersey will be retired and hung up at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena at Iowa, an appropriate ending for a legendary career.

“We always knew your jersey would be hanging in the rafters,” said Goetz. “There will never be another 22.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Azane Massey, Staff Writer

The Inquirer

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Inquirer • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
All The Inquirer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.