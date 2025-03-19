Music for Wellness: How Sound Therapy Is Helping Enhance Student Mental Health

As college students, we often mask our flaws and frustrations by turning up the volume on our music instead of facing problems head-on in everyday situations. We find solace in melodies and lyrics, allowing them to drown out the chaos of our minds.

But this temporary escape often leaves our issues unresolved, waiting for us to finally address them. According to Antonio Ramirez, a saxophone player majoring in music at Diablo Valley College, “As a musician, I feel like everyone would go through with this at some point, and everybody’s path is different.”

“ Not one shoe fits all, music is such a huge thing,” he added. “We all got our own pace.”

Now, DVC is hosting a new program to help students cope with mental health and stress through music. It’s being led by Sonic Connections, a nonprofit organization based out of New York City, which partners with universities and colleges to focus on students’ mental health and wellness through music therapy.

The group offers immersive workshops on Zoom designed to help individuals explore and manage their emotions, primarily by enhancing their well-being through the power of music.

“Students can connect more deeply with music when they use it intentionally as a tool for reflection, focus, and self-discovery, rather than just background noise,” said Andrew Kirschner, CEO and co-founder of Sonic Connections, during a Zoom call with DVC students on Feb. 26.

Kirchner said his organization is expanding its workshops to reach more students nationwide, where “the core focus is on integrating experiential learning [and] music with psychological flexibility skills to make well-being practical, engaging, and accessible.”

“We’re continuing to work with colleges to offer immersive programs that fit naturally into student life while addressing real challenges like burnout and academic pressure,” he added.

Melina Gutiérrez, another music major at DVC, who spent her first three semesters playing clarinet before switching to vocals this spring, said music is a form of liberation.

“When I first started here, my instructor told me I had to relearn [clarinet], but then I switched to be a vocal major because I find more joy in singing and I felt like I can get my emotions out in a better way with the songs,” Gutiérrez said.

“[I’m] able to be more free with my song choices.”

David Hagerty, who manages the school’s Disability Support Services (DSS) office and conducted the February call with Kirschner and Sonic Connections, elaborated on the value of bringing music to students’ lives.

“Sonic Connections teaches one method for managing negative thoughts and feelings using music,” Hagerty said.

“Many students at DVC and other colleges experience difficulty with mental health, including anxiety and depression.” It’s crucial for colleges to provide better support systems and resources to help students cope with these challenges, creating a safe space for open discussions about mental health.

Kirschner, a multifaceted professional with a background as a musician, arts administrator, and certified peer specialist, earned his Business Management degree from Stony Brook University.

He said he wanted to dedicate himself to creating a nonprofit that leverages the therapeutic power of music, and started Sonic Connections in early 2023 after years of experience in arts-based mental health programming.

In the February workshop entitled “Choosing your Values,” Kirschner discussed engaging with your personal goals and dreams to achieve your true values — and ultimately enhance your well-being.

For Gutierrez, finding satisfaction through singing brought her college experience full circle.

“I found joy in music (again) just by switching on what I was doing,” she said.