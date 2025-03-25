The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

CSU Budget Cuts: Will They Affect Community College Transfer Students?
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Post-Election Discussion Part Two: DVC Faculty Calls for Communal Resilience as Students Brace for a New Political Reality
Don Reed’s One Man Show Reaches DVC Students in Honor of Black History Month
International Women’s Day Sparks Protests Across the Bay
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
California Launches New Climate Change Initiative
Protecting National Parks with Fewer Hands
Faculty and Administration Say Trump’s DEI Ban Won’t Impact DVC
DVC Releases New Protocols for Faculty and Staff to Handle ICE Encounters on Campus
Forgotten Resistance: Professor Caitllin Keliiaa Sheds Light on Native Women’s Labor
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Looking for a Gouda Time? Meet the Sharpest Social Club on Campus!
Music for Wellness: How Sound Therapy Is Helping Enhance Student Mental Health
Forgotten Resistance: Professor Caitllin Keliiaa Sheds Light on Native Women’s Labor
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Looking for a Gouda Time? Meet the Sharpest Social Club on Campus!
Music for Wellness: How Sound Therapy Is Helping Enhance Student Mental Health
Recent Graffiti on Campus Shows A Unique Form of Protest On the Rise
Campus Culture Collide: Student Life in Europe vs. the U.S.
Finding Your Inner Potential: How Work Experiences and Determination Led This DVC Alum to Success
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
Gen Z Shakes Up Drinking Culture
Women Entrepreneurs Share Inspiring Stories of Success
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
Wildfires Are Imminent in Contra Costa County. How Can We Prepare?
Costs on the Road: Alarming Bridge Toll Rates Are Impacting Student Commuters
Privatizing Democracy: Tech Titans and Trump Forge A New Oligarchy
OPINION: The Message Behind the Loss
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Sports Betting Is More Popular Than Ever — But Like All Addictions, It Comes with a Cost
OPINION Unfair Advantage: Why Major League Baseball Needs a Salary Cap
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
Goodson and Colpo Shine as DVC Water Polo Battles in Conference Tournament
Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
As DVC Makes Strides to Recycle, Lots of Plastic Waste Still Remains
The Inquirer, December 2024
The Inquirer, November 2024
The Inquirer, October 2024
Award-Winning Author Héctor Tobar Discusses Race, Stereotypes and Latino Identity at Puente Event
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
Looking for a Gouda Time? Meet the Sharpest Social Club on Campus!

Lead Officers of the Cheese Club at Diablo Valley College discuss the origins of the group as it enters its fourth semester of activity
Tori Pearson, Contributing WriterMarch 25, 2025
Students serving themselves at first meeting.
Christina Fernandez
Students serving themselves at first meeting.

If you’re looking to meet new people on campus, clubs are the way to go. If you also enjoy tasting different cheeses, or are just looking for some fun post-April Fools Day, then the Cheese Club may be the place for you.

What started as a passion project in 2023 for three friends eager to sample cheese and meet people at DVC quickly became a social hub where students now regularly hang out over snacks, activities and games.

“I met so many people on campus that are really excited about the cheese club,” said Josh Gonzalez, one of the three founders. “It’s been an experience for me to kind of know that I’ve built something that has impacted a lot of people around me.”

The club meets in room A222 of the Arts Building every other Wednesday from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. The remaining meeting dates this semester are April 2 and April 16. 

Club meetings are open to members and non-members alike. The Cheese Club’s first meeting of the year happened on March 19 and began with a 10-minute presentation describing the four cheeses being served: port salut, rutland red leicester, blue stilton and sweetheart white stilton.

In its presentation, the group covered the origins and qualities of the cheeses as well as the best side dishes or drinks to pair them with. 

After the presentation, the club officers sliced the cheeses on their respective boards, with the recommended pairings laid out with them. Meanwhile, people were invited to line up and approach the table with the listed cheeses, snacks and drinks.

The cheeses were paired with salami, olives, dried fruits, crackers and an assortment of jams. They also had sparkling cider, cranberry juice and Power C to wash them down.

After grabbing the food items with tongs off the cheese platters, people ate as they socialized and enjoyed entertainment — from playing cards to board games, while others simply conversed.

Gonzalez, the appointed “President Provolone” of the club, is primarily responsible for leading the meetings. A third-year electrical engineering major, he said he founded the group in Fall 2023 along with friends Omar Mohamedali and Robin Adhikari, as a way of putting himself out more in the campus community.

“Starting the cheese club kind of boosted my confidence,” said Gonzalez. “I really challenged myself to get out of my comfort zone.”

As president, Gonzalez oversees the club’s project management, public relations and event coordination, while delegating tasks among its 15 officers.

“I would never consider myself a public speaker, but at the start of my meetings, I’d have to speak in front of the whole room,” said Gonzalez, recalling the club’s earliest days.

In their first semester, the group began with around 70 members. At the March 19 meeting, they recorded 130 people in attendance — close to double.

“It’s been an experience for me to kind of know that I’ve built something that has impacted a lot of people around me,” he added.

Two of the club’s first members run the meetings alongside Gonzalez, since Mohamedali and Adhikari have since transferred from DVC.

The club’s “Vice President Parmasian,” Sina Mirzai, joined after being convinced by Gonzalez, his best friend since the 7th grade. Mirzai, a second-year communications major, said his job is to essentially be the right hand man to the president, acting as a second opinion for decisions on events and management. 

Mirzai is also in the Inter-Club Council (ICC), which designates funding to different clubs on campus. His knowledge on official fund applications provides the club with resources for meetings and events.

“I go by this quote all the time, every day, every minute: your network is your net worth,” said Mirzai. “Where you talk to, whoever you know, it doesn’t matter how much you know them at that moment, it matters how much they’ll know you one, five, ten years from now.”

The “Secretary Swiss” of the Cheese Club, Juan Pablo “JP” Miranda, is a second-year political economy major. He said he joined the club after meeting Mirzai in a public speaking class during his first semester at DVC, after moving to California from Peru.

Miranda said his primary responsibility every meeting is to write down the minutes, take a headcount, and log what occurs for the club’s records.

“For me, the Cheese Club is just a place where I can go to get to know a lot of people that really have a particular interest in common: cheese,” Miranda told The Inquirer

“It’s really a social club where everyone can just go and find a community in this community college that we call home.”

All three of the current club leaders are in their last semester at DVC and expressed hope that the club Gonzalez co-founded three semesters ago will far outlast their time on campus.

“If for some crazy, wild reason this club succeeds, five or ten years down the road from now, and the Cheese Club just happens to still be a club, [a] shoutout to all the people who started the club,” Mirzai said.

“We started this thing expecting nearly nothing, and I’m glad to see where it’s come now.”

