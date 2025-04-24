DVC Draws up Wins at Annual Comic Contest

Diablo Valley College student Ava Duran won the Briana Loewinsohn Award, the grand prize issued at the annual James O’Keefe Comic/Zine Contest held April 2. Duran was honored for “A Relationship Gone Horizontal,” a captivating graphic story that follows the complicated relationship between two women, Eddie and Michelle, as they experience what it’s like to fall in love while battling the hardships of different life paths, disapproving families, and sexual identity.

Elizabeth Flinn, a second-year English major, won the runner-up Graphic Medicine Award for her story, “Untitled Improv Comic,” an emotional graphic tale about the strength and courage of one character, based on Flinn’s own experience, who suffers from myoclonus, a rare form of involuntary muscle movement that occurs hundreds of times every day.

Flinn said in “Untitled Improv Comic” that she used the art of improv to help focus on something other than the stress of her health, and expressed excitement about winning the award.

“Just as anyone can improv, anyone can draw and write,” said Flinn. “Don’t worry about being ‘good at it,’ just focus on what you enjoy.”

DVC art professor Aurther King and English professor Adam Bessie hosted the 14th James O’Keefe Comic/Zine Contest, which included as keynote speakers the graphic novelists Briana Loewinsohn and Thien Pham, who shared their experiences with aspiring artists.

“I can’t encourage students enough to develop and find their voice as storytellers,” said King in an interview with The Inquirer. “The comic contest at the surface is meant to acknowledge our students’ dedication to creativity and encourage personal growth.”

The award is named after James O’ Keefe, a dear former friend and DVC colleague of professors King and Bessie, who passed away in 2009. “We’ve kept the comic contest alive in his honor,” said Bessie. “He was the one that created this and had this creative vision.”

King and Bessie said they sought to create a safe place for students to express their creativity and stories through the annual contest.

“So many students have artistic and creative passions, but don’t have a place to channel that energy given all the demands of college and life,” said Bessie. “Arthur and I hope to give students a chance to pursue their artistic visions and get support and encouragement along the way.”

Dozens of students attended the contest, where numerous other awards were given. Megan Golinveaux won the Thien Pham Award with her story, “Sweet Alabama, Love California,” which brings readers into the lives of two lovers who grow closer together even as they live apart.

Bessie added that the anyone can be a graphic artist. “All you need is a pencil and paper and you can start creating your story, and in your voice,” he said.

“If you don’t see your story represented in the world, you can make it exist in comics.”