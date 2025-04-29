A Haunting Comedy Comes to DVC

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Thomas Simbulan (far right) joined the demonstration organized by Cameron Kuehn (second from right) to raise awareness about Mahmoud Khalil and defend the right to protest.
Thomas Simbulan (far right) joined the demonstration organized by Cameron Kuehn (second from right) to raise awareness about Mahmoud Khalil and defend the right to protest.
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Dr. Dani A. Cornejo (center) shared his thoughts on the election alongside Dr. Nolan Higdon (left) and James Wilson (right).
Muwekma Ohlone Indians in a Tule Boat on the San Francisco Bay,
Muwekma Ohlone Indians in a Tule Boat on the San Francisco Bay,
Left to right: Ellie Celine, Samuel Westbrook, Andi Anderson
Photo from GeekWire article
Courtesy of DVC's BBC Speaker Series
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Gun Accessibility
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash. The MLB is stuck in the past, largely due to greedy team owners and commissioners over time allowing teams to spend without restriction. It's time for a salary cap and floor to shorten the gap between rich and poor teams.
Photo by Lee Ward. Women's Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Photo by Lee Ward. Women's Water Polo captain Sofia Goodson takes aim during a Big 8 Conference game against Modesto Junior College. Goodson helped establish a lead over Modesto going into halftime and took the final winning shot in overtime.
Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Photo Hijas del Campo Website
Ink cover sample
A Haunting Comedy Comes to DVC

Meet the leads and director of Diablo Valley College’s spring production of the classic play, Blithe Spirit
Tori Pearson, Contributing Writer April 29, 2025
Left to right: Ellie Celine, Samuel Westbrook, Andi Anderson
Sara Meraz
Left to right: Ellie Celine, Samuel Westbrook, Andi Anderson

Winter is long over, yet some may feel a chill over campus as the Diablo Valley College drama department prepares its hauntingly humorous spring production, Blithe Spirit.

The play, which opens Friday, May 2, and runs through Sunday, May 18, follows middle-aged English novelist Charles Condomine, who is investigating the acts of the supernatural for his upcoming work. The script was originally published by Noël Coward, an acclaimed English playwright and composer, in 1941.

While remarried to his wife, Ruth, Charles Condomine performs a seance with four other characters that results in his deceased wife, Elvira, haunting the evening. Hijinks ensue through hilarious miscommunications as he is the only one in the group of 5 able to see and hear the ghost of Elvira.

Second-year student Samuel Westbrook, 21, plays the role of Charles in his first role starring in a DVC production.

“I connect with the character in terms of his sense of humor,” Westbrook said about the part of playing Charles. “He has a sort of dry wit and a lot of sarcasm. I think I kind of behave similarly to that.”

The part of Ruth is being played by fourth year student Andi Anderson, 21. Some may recognize Anderson for their role as Rosencrantz in last spring’s production Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead.

“Ruth Condomine is not your average housewife,” Anderson explained about their character. “She does seem like that on the surface, but I think she has a lot more depth to her and she’s the only one who kind of puts all the pieces of the show together before any of the other characters do.”

The deceased Elvira is played by third year student Ellie Celine, 20, who is in her first role as a main cast member in a DVC show.

“I’d like to think she’s the most different character I’ve ever played,” said Celine. “Sometimes I find it hard to relate to her. But I think she has good intentions with whatever she’s doing, and I will defend her until I die.”

The director of Blithe Spirit, Reed Martin, has been a faculty member in the DVC Drama Department since 2019. He has also worked with the Reduced Shakespeare Company since 1989, which tours the country writing, directing and performing productions.

“It’s one of the great comedies of all time,” Martin told The Inquirer. “It’s been done forever because it’s just a very clever idea, and it’s very funny.”

When asked what makes the show special, and what makes it worth watching for their fellow students, the three cast members agreed in their response: because it’s a good time.

“I think they should come see the show because it’s genuinely really funny,” said Westbrook. “I think it’s survived a long time on just the written material, and I think we have a cast that can particularly bring it to life.”

The style of humor is what Anderson said specifically was a highlight of the play. “It’s fast paced, but funny, and I feel like you’re going to want to watch it multiple times.”

 “It’s a comedy, but it’s got a lot of heart.”

Celine agreed, but explained how the cast’s performance goes beyond its humor as well. “We have all been working really hard, and even though it’s comedic, we poured our hearts and souls into the show,” Celine said. 

“I think it would be fun for these people, who aren’t in the program, to get to know these characters that we brought to life.”

Tickets are available for purchase at dvcdrama.net. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office window near the PAC lobby, which opens an hour before curtain for each show.

