A Haunting Comedy Comes to DVC

Winter is long over, yet some may feel a chill over campus as the Diablo Valley College drama department prepares its hauntingly humorous spring production, Blithe Spirit.

The play, which opens Friday, May 2, and runs through Sunday, May 18, follows middle-aged English novelist Charles Condomine, who is investigating the acts of the supernatural for his upcoming work. The script was originally published by Noël Coward, an acclaimed English playwright and composer, in 1941.

While remarried to his wife, Ruth, Charles Condomine performs a seance with four other characters that results in his deceased wife, Elvira, haunting the evening. Hijinks ensue through hilarious miscommunications as he is the only one in the group of 5 able to see and hear the ghost of Elvira.

Second-year student Samuel Westbrook, 21, plays the role of Charles in his first role starring in a DVC production.

“I connect with the character in terms of his sense of humor,” Westbrook said about the part of playing Charles. “He has a sort of dry wit and a lot of sarcasm. I think I kind of behave similarly to that.”

The part of Ruth is being played by fourth year student Andi Anderson, 21. Some may recognize Anderson for their role as Rosencrantz in last spring’s production Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead.

“Ruth Condomine is not your average housewife,” Anderson explained about their character. “She does seem like that on the surface, but I think she has a lot more depth to her and she’s the only one who kind of puts all the pieces of the show together before any of the other characters do.”

The deceased Elvira is played by third year student Ellie Celine, 20, who is in her first role as a main cast member in a DVC show.

“I’d like to think she’s the most different character I’ve ever played,” said Celine. “Sometimes I find it hard to relate to her. But I think she has good intentions with whatever she’s doing, and I will defend her until I die.”

The director of Blithe Spirit, Reed Martin, has been a faculty member in the DVC Drama Department since 2019. He has also worked with the Reduced Shakespeare Company since 1989, which tours the country writing, directing and performing productions.

“It’s one of the great comedies of all time,” Martin told The Inquirer. “It’s been done forever because it’s just a very clever idea, and it’s very funny.”

When asked what makes the show special, and what makes it worth watching for their fellow students, the three cast members agreed in their response: because it’s a good time.

“I think they should come see the show because it’s genuinely really funny,” said Westbrook. “I think it’s survived a long time on just the written material, and I think we have a cast that can particularly bring it to life.”

The style of humor is what Anderson said specifically was a highlight of the play. “It’s fast paced, but funny, and I feel like you’re going to want to watch it multiple times.”

“It’s a comedy, but it’s got a lot of heart.”

Celine agreed, but explained how the cast’s performance goes beyond its humor as well. “We have all been working really hard, and even though it’s comedic, we poured our hearts and souls into the show,” Celine said.

“I think it would be fun for these people, who aren’t in the program, to get to know these characters that we brought to life.”

Tickets are available for purchase at dvcdrama.net. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office window near the PAC lobby, which opens an hour before curtain for each show.