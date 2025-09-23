Welcome to Bikini Bottom: The SpongeBob Musical Comes to DVC

DVC Drama will bring a fresh wave of creativity to the stage this fall with its upcoming production of The SpongeBob Musical.

According to director Lisa Drummond, there’s a little something for everyone in the show.

“It’s got the kind of SpongeBob silliness to it, it’s got a real heart to it,” Drummond said. “It’s about community. It’s about leaning on your community with positivity and optimism.”

Performances of The SpongeBob Musical run Oct. 24 through Nov. 9 at DVC’s Performing Arts Center, with a 7:30 p.m. showtime each Friday and Saturday as well as 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays.

The production of the musical brings together students from all areas of theater, with performers, tech crew, musicians and costume designers playing key roles to bring the show to life.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 2017, The SpongeBob Musical was praised for its innovative staging and diverse musical contributions, from David Bowie to Sara Bareilles. While rooted in the popular cartoon, the stage version broadens the appeal with themes of unity and resilience, making it accessible and relevant.

“It’s got these themes that are really pertinent, I think, to today’s world and the world we live in,” said Drummond. “You know, this idea of coming together to solve a big problem.”

April Hoskins, an ensemble cast member, said the cast has been working hard ahead of the show’s opener next month. “We have rehearsal Monday through Friday from 6 to 10” in the evenings, she said.

But the cast are not the only students bringing the musical to life. “Right now, there’s going to probably be, at the end of the process, 60 to 70 students involved,” said Drummond.

“My cast alone is 30. Now we’re going to add a tech crew which are the people that work backstage. And then I’ll have some student musicians in the orchestra as well, as well as a couple student designers.”

The production offers a great opportunity to support DVC’s student performers, musicians and other burgeoning creatives.

As a community college, DVC offers hands-on experience in live production and technical theater. Drama productions at DVC serve not only as entertainment for the public, but also as real-world training grounds for students pursuing careers in the performing arts.

To raise additional funds to support the program, DVC Drama offers Dinner Theater reservations on opening night, Oct. 24, where DVC employees, retirees and their guests can receive a meal prepared by DVC culinary arts students before the show.

Dinner and theater tickets can be reserved before Oct. 17 by calling the cashier’s office at (925) 969-2358, while students, faculty and general audiences can buy tickets to The SpongeBob Musical online at DVCDrama.net.