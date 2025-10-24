The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

From Hiking to Cheese to Chess, Club Day Celebrates Students’ Interests

Terrell McKnight, Staff WriterOctober 24, 2025
Terrell McKnight

Diablo Valley College students came together to explore campus clubs on Club Day, held on Sept. 24 in the courtyard of the Pleasant Hill campus. 

Clubs like the National Society of Black Engineers, the Cheese Club, the Soul Sisters, the Chess Club, and others gave students an opportunity to find their community and get more out of their college experience. 

According to Adrian Ruiz, a first-year DVC student, Club Day opens doors for students to succeed socially and build friendships that may last a lifetime.

“Clubs here on campus benefit the student body by giving students the chance to find their way throughout their journey in college,” said Ruiz.

In addition to promoting clubs, Club Day participants handed out food and hosted activities, like a mini basketball game. At the soccer club booth, some students kicked a ball into a goal, while others performed a dance routine.

Ayomi Ikutiminu, a computer science major and president of the National Society of Black Engineers, said he wants to create a community where Black men can have a place to feel motivated, safe and encouraged. 

“Club Day is a great way to promote club resources, but as a student, it’s a great way to get involved,” Ikutiminu said. 

“I want people to believe in themselves, I want people to have resources and build skills for internships,” he added. “It’s already hard for us Black folk.”  

Ikutiminu said he plans to develop workshops, including tutoring sessions, to help students achieve their educational goals while fostering a welcoming environment.

“Hopefully, [it will] create opportunities for students to build projects that can help when applying to jobs, too,” he added.

The Soul Sisters shared a similar goal. Atilana Banks, a sociology major, said Club Day means a lot to her.

“I want Black women to see that there is a place for them,” said Banks, and for their stories to be heard and respected. “We need to be able to see ourselves in these spaces.” 

Meanwhile, clubs like the Cheese Club offered students opportunities to connect over food and friendship, according to third-year student Christina Fernandez.

“The Cheese Club is accomplishing what we never expected, which is to have a mass amount of friendly people to meet up and just eat cheese and snacks,” said Fernandez.

“Cheese Club is such a fun way to get together with a bunch of people and make new friends. I also think the whole idea is just so unique and enjoyable that I almost feel pride for being a part of it.”

Student involvement in organizations teaches leadership skills that can help in future endeavors, according to DVC’s Student Organization Information group.

Reene Savage, the group’s activities program coordinator, outlined steps for starting a new club.

“Make sure to browse existing clubs first to confirm your club will not be a duplicate,” she said.  “Once confirmed, scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click ‘Register New Organization.’”

For more information on creating or joining a club, visit DVCsync.

