Measure S Could Expand and Improve Parks Across Pleasant Hill

Gage Walker, Staff WriterOctober 17, 2024
Gage Walker

Pleasant Hill residents will vote in November on a measure to raise money to build a new park, renovate the city’s community pool, and make improvements to existing parks. 

For residents young and old, Measure S could have a visible impact on their quality of life.

“I like going to the park every time I go to the library,” said 6-year-old Kirby Aellman, who was playing at Pleasant Oaks Park with his dad on a recent afternoon. Aellman added he would love it if the new park had more swings and a giant zipline. 

If Measure S passes, the district will sell bonds to raise up to $77 million that it can use on certain projects beyond what is available in the district budget. 

Measure S bonds would be paid through property taxes based on the assessed value of property in the district, with the highest rates estimated at $19 per $100,000 of assessed value, according to the Recreation and Park District. 

Photo by Gage Walker Measure S would fund the construction of restrooms at parks like Paso Nogal, which only has portable bathrooms.

Those who oppose the measure argue that the district already has a considerable amount of debt at $27 million, and the additional $77 million could result in a credit downgrade. 

Michelle Lacy, general manager of the Recreation and Park District for Pleasant Hill, told The Inquirer that land next to the new Pleasant Hill Library, which opened July 30, 2022, has been sitting unused and waiting for funding for a new five-acre park. 

“The new park is a high priority,” Lacy said, and it’s important “to finish that complex. We would like it to not be a blank piece of land next to the beautiful new library.” 

If passed, the measure would also help fund the renovation and upkeep of the Pleasant Hill community pool, located on Gregory Lane, which is over 70 years old and was the first facility built after the district was formed. 

Renovations to the pool could make it more energy-efficient and usable for the community, Lacy said. 

Additionally, Lacy said the funding from Measure S would be used for “[building] accessible restrooms in all our parks.”

“We have parks, like Brookwood Park and Paso Nogal, that don’t have restrooms,” she said. “They’re using porta-potties.” 

Fabian Garcia, a former Concord local who likes to enjoy the parks in Pleasant Hill with his cat, Archie, said, “A lot of people enjoy coming to the parks here. I was here for an hour and lost track of time.”

“[People come] to have picnics and they even have a garden where you can rent a plot and plant anything you like,” he added. 

For many residents like Garcia, this measure could make the parks more usable, improving accessibility and helping keep the parks a relaxing place to spend time. 

Lacy said that with the passage of the measure, the district hopes to complete one new project in each park while adding the new five-acre park near the library. 

“If this measure were to pass, we’d be able to finish all of the outstanding major projects,” she said. 

This bill seeks funding for projects similar to Measure A in 2020, which was proposed but did not pass. 

Measure S, like Measure A, would require a two-thirds Yes vote to pass, or 66.6 percent. 

Measure A received a majority of the vote in 2020 at 55 percent, but failed to reach the two-thirds required to pass. 

Measure S will be on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for residents of Pleasant Hill. Visit https://www.contracostavote.gov/ to find out about local polling places and ballot drop-off locations.

