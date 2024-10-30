Drawing on Faith and Community, Business Student Launches New Clothing Brand

Courtesy of Timothy Mitchell

Timothy Mitchell, a 22-year-old business student at Diablo Valley College, is making some waves with his new clothing brand, GRIM. The name stands for “Getting Right Inna Money” and “Getting Right Inna Ministry,” which Mitchell said is a testament to his focus on both business and his Christian faith.

Mitchell’s company, which produces shirts and hoodies, was highlighted at a recent Business Beyond the Classroom (BBTC) event held Oct. 16 on DVC’s Pleasant Hill campus. The biweekly event invites students like Mitchell to present their ideas for startups and seek guidance from professionals as they navigate entrepreneurship.

For Mitchell, the event provided an opportunity students rarely get: to meet and network with real-world business people.

“I got a recommendation from a business owner at the event on where to invest in my blank hoodies for a better profit on my clothing brand,” Mitchell said.

Originally from Richmond, Mitchell moved to Antioch and graduated with honors from Deer Valley High School. After his parents separated during his junior year, in what he says was “one of the biggest hardships of my life,” Mitchell became motivated to start GRIM.

He said the purpose behind his business is “to build generational wealth and pass the company down to [his] children.” For Mitchell, it’s all about persistence and belief in his vision.

In his case, the business’s mission is also connected with his faith.

As a youth minister at Covenant Church in Brentwood, Mitchell said he helps to feed 80 to 100 families every Friday. He said his “dedication to the community” is reflected in his brand’s mission, striving for both financial success and spiritual growth.

Mitchell said he believes “you reap what you sow,” and that his involvement within the community will eventually pay off by building connections to allow his brand to prosper.

“I know my business will be successful if I continue to do anything possible to benefit and put my brand out there,” he said.