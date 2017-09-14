Letter to the editor: DVC should add healthier snack options

When I was on campus recently buying books, I stopped in the Book Center for coffee and a quick snack. I was shocked at how limited my choices were. As I was looking for a quick bite to eat, it appeared that my only options were potato chips, candy, donuts, soda and pastries.

I had every intention of finding myself a healthy meal, but soon realized my only option was processed foods. College students especially are in need of convenient and healthy nutrition. With such busy schedules, most students either don’t have the time to prepare nutritious meals or lack the budget to do so.

Our college campus needs to improve their selection of wholesome foods including fruits, vegetables and whole grains to ensure that our students have the option of making food choices that will benefit their health rather than diminish it.

American adults struggle to meet the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables. This struggle holds true especially for college students. According to the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, “many students aren’t even eating one serving of fruits and vegetables in a day.”

With a lack of fruits and vegetables in their diet, college students are reaching for processed foods that are high in both fat and sugar. Brad Cardinal, professor of exercise and sport science at Oregon State University, believes that lack of information in our schools is to blame for our students making such misguided choices when it comes to their health.

Cardinal says, “We are not teaching youth how to be self-sustaining. Home economics and nutrition classes have all but disappeared in our schools in the K-12 system. There is a fundamental lack of understanding on how to eat well in a very broad sense.”

Perhaps with better education regarding nutrition and a greater variety of healthy foods on college campuses, students will be able to make more informed decisions regarding what they put into their bodies.

I believe that our college campus has an opportunity to transform the way our students live by simply making adjustments to the foods we offer. I’m not proposing that we eliminate all foods considered to be “unhealthy.”

However, by supplementing fruits, vegetables and whole grains, we are at least giving our students a choice. Ultimately it is up to the individual what they chooses to put in their body. As an institution that fosters growth and education for young adults, I believe it is part of DVC’s responsibility to also nurture the well-being of its students by promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The first step towards improving the food selection on any campus is to inform the population. I think it’s important for students to know the physical and mental benefits of eating a balanced diet, easy ways to achieve optimal nutrition and how diet plays a key role in disease prevention.

Until students have this vital information, they will continue to consume highly processed foods without hesitation. Once students realize how essential nutrition is in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, they will not continue to allow Pop Tarts and Lay’s potato chips to be their sole option when it comes to fueling their bodies.