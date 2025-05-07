The JUCO Gauntlet: More Than Just Winning for DVC Baseball

The primary goal of athletes is to win. But for baseball players at Diablo Valley College, a range of other challenges on the field — from a demanding gauntlet of long days, to injuries, to the constant pressure to prove themselves — makes junior college (JUCO) athletics an even tougher grind.

“I’ve been banged up throughout my entire JUCO career,” sophomore center fielder Zac Ragland said.

Ragland was a staple at the top of coach Dennis Luquet’s lineup this spring. He played in all 39 regular season games, led the Vikings in at-bats, and posted an .859 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).

The team’s 16-23 regular season record was an improvement from 2024, when the Vikings won just nine games. This makes the ability to bounce back from setbacks especially crucial.

“Another one of the toughest parts is that baseball is a game of failure. You’re going to fail a lot, and it can be really tough to stay composed sometimes.”

DVC sophomore outfielder Jake Van Blaricom agreed that keeping a positive mindset is crucial to play at the JUCO level.

“I have to push through every single day knowing that this is a game that I love with my entire heart, and I’m just so grateful to have this opportunity to play it,” Van Blaricom said.

“I go out and give my all every time I step onto the field.”

Van Blaricom slashed an impressive .270 AVG/.372 OBP/.419 SLG this year while also committing zero errors in 29 games.

But like Ragland, he said the toll of injuries has added up.

“Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been battling injuries left and right. It’s the hardest part for me mentally,” Van Blaricom said.

Long days can also weigh heavily on a student athlete’s mind — especially when balancing school and athletics with a job.

“Being a student athlete and having a job is definitely difficult. You just have to manage your time,” sophomore shortstop Elijah Scott said.

“We’re here from morning until the sun goes down. You just have to remember to believe in yourself and play hard.”

Scott had a breakout year, posting a .444 on-base percentage (OBP). He only missed two games and rose toward the top of the lineup later in the season. His goal, he said, is to stay on the diamond for as long as possible.

“I just want to go to a winning team and somewhere I can continue to play hard every day,” he added.

Van Blaricom likewise plans to continue his athletic career after DVC.

“My goal is to play D1 baseball,” he said, “and more importantly, somewhere where I can compete and play for a title.”

Athletics aren’t everything, however.

“I prefer to go to a D1 school, but another thing that’s important to me is to also transfer to a school with a good educational system,” said Ragland.

In the end, it’s about enjoying the process, he added.

“You have to remember it’s a game and you’re here to have fun. Keep putting in the work because the work will pay off, you just have to trust the process.”