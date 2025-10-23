200 Victories for Mullins: DVC Women’s Soccer Celebrates a Milestone

On September 16th, history was made as the Diablo Valley Women’s Soccer program faced off at home against De Anza College and won a 3-0 victory, marking coach Cailin Mullins’ 200th win with the program.

The new achievement celebrates over 20 years of dedication and leadership under Mullins since her arrival as head coach for the women’s soccer program at DVC in 2001.“I’ve been here for a while, so 200 wins wasn’t super impressive to me,” shared Mullins, “But when I did really appreciate that win [was] just hearing from so many people [and] alumni, ‘congratulations.’”

On the day of the 200th win, striker and midfielder Hannah Morrell started the day with an unassisted goal 20 minutes in. Later in the second half, Kami Regas kept control of the offense, energizing her teammates and finding the back of the net in the 50th minute. Her relentless pressure on De Anza’s defense set the stage for her second goal in the 79th minute of the game.

With a composed and confident defensive line keeping hold throughout the game, the Vikings secured both a victory and Mullins’ a 200th win for the program.

During their 2016-17 season, the Vikings were number 2 in California in the CCCAA Women’s Soccer going 18-2-6, the team played one of many successful seasons under coach Mullins. Titled ‘North Region Coach of the Year’ then, she’s continued to pave the way for the program’s future since.

Mullins emphasized her experiences with past players of the women’s soccer program reaching out, which has hit home about the legacy she’s left.

“I think it’s just more feeling the love of people that have been a part of the program and people saying, ‘Hey, I was part of the wins in the 100s,’ really cute things like that.”she added “It was more of just a celebration of the program,” in regards to the 200th victory.

Coach Sam Liubicich, a DVC alum, was also a previous player of Coach Mullins throughout the 2010-11 season. In 2022, Liubicich returned as an assistant coach for her past team still overseen by Mullins. She shares in a simple message that she was proud to be a part of Mullins’ journey, and had one simple message.

“There is nobody more deserving to win that 200th win here at DVC than Coach Mullins,” Liubicich proudly exclaimed.

Others have already begun considering the possibility of Mullins achieving a 250th, or even a 300th win with DVC’s soccer program. Mullins believes it might be a stretch.

She responded, “Somebody mentioned 300, I’m like, ‘I’m going to have to up the pace a lot more if I’m going to make it to 300.”

Mullins shared that she is taking into account the timing of her career – which has spanned over two decades with the Vikings,“I’m definitely starting to see I’m looking towards the end of my career.”

In Mullins case she has more of a realistic approach to the game however, she is open towards the possibility of securing the 250th win under her career in these upcoming years.

Unopposed to the chances, Mullins welcomed the idea and added, “If we pick up the pace here in the last few years, 250 could be a possibility, but we’ll see how it goes.”