How you can make a difference in the wake of Harvey

Members of the South Carolina's Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) perform rescue operations in Port Arthur, Texas, August 31, 2017. he SC-HART team consists of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the South Carolina Army National Guard with four Soldiers who are partnered with three rescue swimmers from the State Task Force and provide hoist rescue capabilities. Staff Sgt. Daniel J. Martinez, South Carolina National Guard

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Tyler Perry, Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashians have helped changed lives after Hurricane Harvey using their platforms and money. Even though the celebrities have done their part, that doesn’t mean that we can’t fulfill our duties too.

According to the weather channel the recent traumatic event that completely turned Southwest Texas and Southern Louisiana lives upside down started as just rainfall. Rainfall turned into a storm lasting 117 hours. It was Harvey.

Harvey ran through towns taking cars, houses, animals, valuables and sadly, lives. The country witnessed the natural disaster that is the hurricane, leaving many the urge to step up and do their part to help.

Celebrities have donated gracious amounts of money to organizations that will help benefit Texas relief. The comedian Kevin Hart took to his social media accounts to challenge fellow celebrities to donate $25,000 and then to keep tag more celebrities to donate. The Kardashian’s announced on Twitter that they we donating $500,000 to the Red Cross Organization and The Salvation Army.

Helping is as simple as going to the American Red Cross website, picking an amount to donate and putting in your personal billing information. Another easy way to donate to the American Red Cross is to text HARVEY to 90999, which gives $10.

The non-profit Carter BloodCare is providing help to the hospitals treating affected persons. To donate blood to Carter BloodCare it is a simple phone call to 1-800-787-3621. By calling this phone number you can get informed on where one can go to donate their blood.

One more organization to donate to is called All Hands Volunteers. The main focus of this organization is to remove debris from the hurricane trail and help rebuild hope into their lives. Their website provides options to not only donate money but your time. Those options to donate and to volunteer appear on the front page of their website. Click on “Apply To Help” and go be a force of good to the citizens affected by this horrible disaster.

You don’t have to be a celebrity with a big bank account to donate to the lives affected by Harvey. All it takes is compassion, a couple of minutes and a small amount of money to help make get the victims’ lives back to some sense of normal.