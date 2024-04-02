Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward

Olivia Delucchi Career and Transfer Services held DVC’s annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.

Like many Diablo Valley College students, freshman Abby Juergens has decided on a major she is passionate about, psychology, but is unsure how she will apply the knowledge she’ll learn to the real world and, most importantly, find a career.

So she went to the DVC Career Fair on March 13 to help map out her journey and create a clearer path forward.

“Although it is only my second semester, I want to have a clear roadmap and get help now so I utilize my time here the best I can,” said Juergens.

The career fair allowed Juergens to visualize her future work, by exploring jobs that could give her experience relating to her field.

“I didn’t realize how many jobs actually apply to my major,” Juegens said about the fair. “Overall I feel like it gives you opportunities [for] internships and connections you wouldn’t have had if you didn’t apply yourself.”

Hosted each spring by the DVC Career and Transfer Center, the annual fair enables students to talk to companies and connect with local organizations that are hiring. Hundreds attend the fair every year, where they come into contact with over 60 employers located in Contra Costa County—each with available positions.

“I think the career fair is a great event for students to learn about different pathways,” said Steven Nguyen, who manages the center.

DVC student Juan Pablo Miranda attended the fair in March. He said when students see this many potential hirers, they get curious and “start to ask questions.”

“It could be something really good for them to try to find a new career and decide what they want to focus on,” Miranda said.

The diverse ensemble of companies and organizations also allows students to learn about different career paths they might not have considered.

One employer, Emily Furguson, representing Waterworks Aquatics Swim School, located in Concord, said, “It really puts things into reality for a lot of the students, to give them helpful tips.”

“Part of the whole college experience is figuring out what you want to do,” Ferguson added, “so having career fairs like this really helps put people on those paths.”

Nguyen said the fair provides a space for real-life conversations with professionals who want to help students in their search.

“Students here are taking classes, and sometimes the connection between what you learn in the classroom and what you do outside the classroom are very different,” Nguyen said.

“The Career Fair provides opportunities for students to make that connection, that ‘what I’m doing here at DVC in my classes really will help me in the future.’”

For Juergens, attending the fair meant taking the next step forward.

“Even just getting your foot in the door with companies is a great way to think ahead and get yourself out there,” she said.