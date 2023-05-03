After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 

In early March, the Vikings baseball team hung onto a two-run lead and pitched five scoreless innings to beat Sierra College 5-3 and complete a dramatic three-game sweep of the Wolverines.

It would be the highlight of Diablo Valley College’s roller coaster baseball season, which ended its official play with a 9-0 loss on April 28 to first-place Santa Rosa Junior College. The Vikings finished the year 21-19, placing sixth in the Big Eight division.

Nonetheless, the team qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association Regionals for the first time since 2014 and will be the 19th seed going up against Fresno City College on May 5.

“We have had some tremendous wins this season,” said head coach Dennis Luquet, referring to the team’s notable victories over Folsom Lake, Sacramento City, Consumes, and Monterey Peninsula College.

But there were also “heartbreak losses,” he said, like their April 4 game against Modesto, which the Vikings “lost on a last-inning home run when we had a two-run lead in the 9th inning.”

According to cccaasports.org, the team’s standout player, pitcher Peter Storjohann, ranks 6th in the state for most strikeouts. Luquet said Storjohann had received a Division 1 scholarship to attend UC Santa Barbara in the fall.

Other Vikings players to have been offered scholarships include right outfielder Adam Garren and pitcher Liam Neely, who will be attending Texas A&M.

According to dvcvikings.com, the team finished the season winning eight of its last 17 games.

In late April, they beat De Anza College on the road, winning 14-2, 13-3, and 9-3 to complete their third sweep of the season. But the following week the Vikings were held scoreless as Santa Rosa swept them 0-4, 0-5, and 0-9.

Notably, the club posted a 13-8 record in away games while winning just eight of its 19 games at home.

The leading hitter and scorer for the team, Kolby Calia, had 65 hits and 44 runs, including five home runs. Chase Hilde also hit five home runs.

Jacob Williamson belted 26 RBIs, the most on the team. By the end of April, the team’s main goal was to make it to the postseason.

“Our goal is to qualify for the state tournament,” said Luquet. “It has been nine years since DVC qualified for the playoffs.”

The main imbalance on the team was the way its stellar pitching lineup contrasted with an underperforming offense.“Our 15 pitchers have been outstanding,” Luquet added, “but we need to improve on our infield defense and hitting.”

Luquet said he was surprised by the team’s grit and took away memories of the season that he’ll never forget.

“We have great chemistry. Our pitching has been a huge surprise,” he said, and “our team has had some great come-from-behind wins.

“We remember to battle for all nine innings and make sure never to quit.”