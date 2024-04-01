The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Photo by Brandon Griggs on Unsplash
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
DVC student Flavio Cuevas lost his job as an embedded tutor when the SSC was notified of its budget overrun at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.
Sudden Cuts to Social Science Tutoring Reveal Budget Mismanagement and Miscommunication
DVC Commons, filled with booths and students for club day.
Club Day Marred by Racist Incident
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
Courtesy of Dan Mogulof
UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Addresses People’s Park Closure, the University’s Housing Initiative and its Impact on Community
DVC student Flavio Cuevas lost his job as an embedded tutor when the SSC was notified of its budget overrun at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.
Sudden Cuts to Social Science Tutoring Reveal Budget Mismanagement and Miscommunication
DVC Commons, filled with booths and students for club day.
Club Day Marred by Racist Incident
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Photo Credit: East Bay Times
Former DVC Journalism Professor Dies at Age 80
Albert Ponce, Co-Director of DVC’s Social Justice Program
DVC Professors Claim Administration Censored Emails that Supported Gaza Ceasefire
Photo by Brandon Griggs on Unsplash
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
Courtesy of Dan Mogulof
UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Addresses People’s Park Closure, the University’s Housing Initiative and its Impact on Community
On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
In-N-Out Burger at 8300 Oakport St., Oakland
In-N-OUT of Oakland: Increased Crime Forces First Closure of Burger Franchise
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Dr. Carmen McNeil (Courtesy of DVC Events Calendar)
Breaking the Silence and Dismantling Menstrual Stigma as Social Justice
Disability Justice Banners on display at the DVC Library.
Library Exhibit Tells of Disability Justice History
DVCs police services building on its Pleasant Hill campus.
Lock Cars, Walk in Groups, Report Activity: Police Provide Tips to Stay Safe on Campus 
Olivia Allen-Price, host of KQEDs “Bay Curious” podcast gave a talk at Diablo Valley College in honor of Womens History Month.
Bay Curious Podcast Host Discusses Women’s Historic Impacts in the Bay Area
Dana Johnson, director of TheirActivist Documentary. Courtesy of TheirActivist.com.
Identity, Intersectionality, Inclusion: New Documentary Reclaims the Narrative on Black Queerness
Dr. Carmen McNeil (Courtesy of DVC Events Calendar)
Breaking the Silence and Dismantling Menstrual Stigma as Social Justice
Disability Justice Banners on display at the DVC Library.
Library Exhibit Tells of Disability Justice History
DVCs police services building on its Pleasant Hill campus.
Lock Cars, Walk in Groups, Report Activity: Police Provide Tips to Stay Safe on Campus 
Olivia Allen-Price, host of KQEDs “Bay Curious” podcast gave a talk at Diablo Valley College in honor of Womens History Month.
Bay Curious Podcast Host Discusses Women’s Historic Impacts in the Bay Area
Dana Johnson, director of TheirActivist Documentary. Courtesy of TheirActivist.com.
Identity, Intersectionality, Inclusion: New Documentary Reclaims the Narrative on Black Queerness
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Selfie by Andre Thompson
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for the Life I Have Now”: Man Who Saw Plane Crash in Concord Recalls Own Accident and Survival
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
A grinding hole in Morgan Territory on Mt. Diablo
The Dawn of Time: Now Is the Moment to Change Mt. Diablo’s Name
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Viking’s Sports Splash Episode 1
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Viking’s Sports Splash Episode 1
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 1 feat. Black Student Union President Jay Adams-Thomas
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 1 feat. Black Student Union President Jay Adams-Thomas
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Potion Day
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Potion Day
In Real Life–A Comic Arts Show, DVC Art Gallery, A305, February 5th 2018
DVC comic arts show shines light on diverse Bay Area artists
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Viking’s Sports Splash Episode 1
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 1 feat. Black Student Union President Jay Adams-Thomas
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 1 feat. Black Student Union President Jay Adams-Thomas
Viking Sports Splash: Where is Mens Soccer?
Viking Sports Splash: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Photos courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers and vhines200 on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Photo by Brandon Griggs on Unsplash
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
DVC Commons, filled with booths and students for club day.
Club Day Marred by Racist Incident
Olivia Allen-Price, host of KQEDs “Bay Curious” podcast gave a talk at Diablo Valley College in honor of Womens History Month.
Bay Curious Podcast Host Discusses Women’s Historic Impacts in the Bay Area
Author Heather McGhee, speaking at the podium of 4CDs district anniversary conference. Photo by Jennifer Leahy, used with permission from The Contra Costa College Advocate.
Best-Selling Author Calls for Cross-Racial Solidarity at District Conference
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance

Kalli Mejia, Staff WriterApril 1, 2024
Photo+by+Brandon+Griggs+on+Unsplash
Photo by Brandon Griggs on Unsplash

In an abrupt turnaround last month, the Concord City Council officially suspended a rent control and just cause eviction ordinance that would have implemented historic protections for renters in the city.

The move came just three days after the measure’s March 5 approval by the council, after the city clerk received a proposed referendum petition challenging it. 

The unexpected suspension was welcome news to members of the East Bay Rental Housing Association, which has been a prominent opponent of rent control in the city.

“In places where rent control is, we see a serious deterioration in the rental housing market,” said Chris Tipton, a spokesperson for the association, before the council decided to go back on its March 5 decision.

The vote to establish rent control in Concord followed eight years of discussion and deliberation in which tenants and landlords made their respective cases. The city council’s 4-1 vote on Feb. 13 to pass the rent stabilization and just cause eviction ordinance was approved only to be suddenly suspended in favor of allowing citizens to instead gather enough signatures to put the referendum before voters in November.

To qualify for the ballot, the petition must obtain 7,204 valid signatures from registered Concord voters within 30 calendar days. If it does, the City Council will then decide whether to repeal the ordinance or place it on the November election ballot for local voters to decide on.

The initial decision was seen as a significant victory in the movement to protect the rights of Concord’s renters. The ordinance, which was set to go into effect on April 4, would add limitations on annual rent increases, capping them at 3 percent, or 60 percent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), whichever is lower.

It would apply to multi-family rental complexes built prior to February 1, 1995, excluding single-family homes, condominium units, and accessory dwelling units.

The ordinance also introduces ‘just cause’ eviction regulations, which protect tenants facing evictions for reasons unrelated to their conduct.

Notably, in cases of ‘no-fault‘ evictions, property owners are required to compensate tenants with $3,000 for relocation expenses in addition to three times the amount of the Federal Housing and Urban Development fair market rate (FMR), which helps determine the value of rental units.

Concord resident Guadalupe Torento expressed her feelings about the ordinance during the March 5 meeting.

“We, the tenants, are the most vulnerable, and this ordinance is extremely important to us as the rent is too high, and it’s impossible to pay another $200 rent increase,” she stated.

“It may not be much for you, but for us, it deprives our children of food.”

The initial vote to approve the measure followed eight separate public city council meetings on the topic. Each included passionate debates and moments of tension, one of which lasted over five hours.

The new ordinance received further review and received public comment at the March 5 meeting, during which the measure was officially adopted. This was despite a large community turnout that included over 20 speakers ranging from local landlords to groups like the EBRHA, which urged the city council to put the decision in the hands of voters.

Ahead of the March 5 meeting, residents, tenant advocacy groups and landlord associations expressed their opposing views on rent control, after tensions already emerged during council deliberations in December and January.

There have even been reports of threats and personal attacks directed at council members, according to Concord Mayor Edi Birsan.

The passage of the measure represents the culmination of years of advocacy for enhanced renter protections, juxtaposed against lobbying efforts by landlords and property owners.

According to the city’s 6th Cycle Housing Element Update report, nearly half of Concord renters spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, while just over a quarter pay more than 50 percent.

Of the renters paying more than 50 percent of their income on housing costs, 3,665 households are considered extremely low-income.

“This has been an eight-year effort, and it’s been led primarily by impacted tenants, low-income residents of color, immigrants, families with young children, seniors, faith leaders, and nonprofit organizations,” said Rhea Laughlin, executive director of Rising Juntos, an affordable housing advocacy group that supports tenants across the East Bay.

Of the 482 cities in California, around 15 already have rent control or rent stabilization ordinances. Concord is now aligned with other successful local efforts in Berkeley, Oakland, Antioch and Richmond, all of which have established similar renter protections.

Mayor Birsan said the measure signals a change that is likely to stir people’s emotions on both sides of the issue.

“There are heartaches on both sides. There are bad tenants, and there are bad landlords,” he said.

Birsan, a long-time supporter of rent stabilization, has dedicated much of his energy on the Concord City Council to trying to further the conversation around renter protections.

“I couldn’t even get votes to put [rent control] on the agenda to talk about it,” Birsan said.

The city’s lone councilmember who voted against the ordinance on March 5, Laura Hoffmeister, said she could not support the measure because it would wrongfully punish landlords.

“Our problem is housing supply,” Hoffmeister said. 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Kalli Mejia, Staff Writer

The Inquirer

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Inquirer • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
All The Inquirer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.