Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 

This year observance of Ramadan reminds us of the death and destruction in Gaza. More than thirty-two thousand Palestinians mostly women and children were killed, and the war is continuing. I am pleased that the United Nations Security Council adopted a ceasefire resolution and plans to continue following this conflict. Though the United State abstained in the voting for this resolution, there was agreement on the need for the cessation of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian people. It is sincerely hoped that the United Nations Security Council will assist in establishing the final peace settlement between Israel and Palestine on the basis of previous United Nations resolutions. There is an urgent need to end the violence and peace and justice established to end this conflict. There should be no death and destruction. Peace and security should be enjoyed by all the peoples of the region. All the peoples in the Holy Land and everywhere in the world must enjoy living in peace without the fear of death.