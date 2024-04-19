Advancing Equity and Reparations in California

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
DVC student Flavio Cuevas lost his job as an embedded tutor when the SSC was notified of its budget overrun at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.
Sudden Cuts to Social Science Tutoring Reveal Budget Mismanagement and Miscommunication
DVC Commons, filled with booths and students for club day.
Club Day Marred by Racist Incident
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
DVC student Flavio Cuevas lost his job as an embedded tutor when the SSC was notified of its budget overrun at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.
Sudden Cuts to Social Science Tutoring Reveal Budget Mismanagement and Miscommunication
DVC Commons, filled with booths and students for club day.
Club Day Marred by Racist Incident
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Photo Credit: East Bay Times
Former DVC Journalism Professor Dies at Age 80
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
Courtesy of Dan Mogulof
UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Addresses People’s Park Closure, the University’s Housing Initiative and its Impact on Community
On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Photo courtesy of Milissa Bradley
Yoga Teacher Certification Program Comes To DVC at an Affordable Cost 
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of DVC Events Calendar
She Blinded Him With…Math??
To Sequel, or Not to Sequel?
To Sequel, or Not to Sequel?
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Photo courtesy of Milissa Bradley
Yoga Teacher Certification Program Comes To DVC at an Affordable Cost 
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of DVC Events Calendar
She Blinded Him With…Math??
To Sequel, or Not to Sequel?
To Sequel, or Not to Sequel?
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Career and Transfer Services held DVCs annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Selfie by Andre Thompson
“I Have a Greater Appreciation for the Life I Have Now”: Man Who Saw Plane Crash in Concord Recalls Own Accident and Survival
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
Waning Commitments to Gym Workouts Challenge “New Year, New Me” Resolutions
OPINION: Stop Remaking Animated Classics in Live-Action
OPINION: Stop Remaking Animated Classics in Live-Action
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Potion Day
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Potion Day
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 1 feat. Black Student Union President Jay Adams-Thomas
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 1 feat. Black Student Union President Jay Adams-Thomas
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of DVC Events Calendar
She Blinded Him With…Math??
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Career and Transfer Services held DVCs annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Advancing Equity and Reparations in California

Scholar and researcher lectures on reparations for slavery
Alyssa DuFresne, Editor-in-ChiefApril 19, 2024
At+the+beginning+of+her+presentation%2C+Lynch+shared+a+quote+by+Zora+Neale+Hurston%2C+who+worked+toward+racial+justice+in+the+U.S.+by+%E2%80%9Cdocumenting+the+history+of+struggle.%E2%80%9D
Alyssa DuFresne
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”

Researcher and scholar Kerby Lynch visited Diablo Valley College on April 4 to discuss reparations for slavery — legislative changes that would seek to repair the economic, societal and psychological damages caused by systemic racism in the 400 years since slavery was introduced to North America.

Lynch, who serves as the director of research at Ceres Policy Research and authored the book  The Philosophy of Black Insurgency, said it’s important for the country to address the injustices perpetrated against the descendants of enslaved African Americans, because “for the past 400 years, folks of that experience have been silenced, have been made to feel everyday that they should just move on.”

The idea of reparations is not new, Lynch said, noting that in the 1980s the U.S. issued reparations to Japanese Americans who were corralled into internment camps during World War II. 

Other countries, including Australia, Germany and South Africa, have also implemented reparations for institutionalized human rights violations. But the U.S. government has been slow to address reparations for slavery, she said. 

“We’ve had multiple movements—Reconstruction, the Civil Rights Movement—however, it seems as if the message is not coming home,” Lynch said. 

African American author Ta-Nehisi Coates reinvigorated the national discourse on reparations in 2014 with the publication of “The Case for Reparations,” an essay that pressed the U.S. government to atone for its complicity in institutional racism against African Americans.

In 2019 Coates, along with civil rights activists and economists, gave testimony at a congressional hearing on H.R. 40, a bill introduced to Congress every year since 1989 that proposes to establish a federal slavery reparations commission. 

The bill has stagnated in Congress, but in September 2020 the state of California established its own reparations task force, where Lynch worked as a researcher.

In January of this year, the California Legislative Black Caucus introduced a repartions package of 14 bills based on the task force’s recommendations report.

The state’s reparations package does not include cash payouts, which have proved contentious, as some reparations supporters advocate direct financial assistance while others argue that lineage-based eligibility would leave out individuals who lack access to family records of enslaved ancestors. One of the recently introduced reparations bills intends to establish an agency that would assist Black Californians in researching their lineage.

The proposal for cash reparations has received pushback from members of Congress and the public, as only 30 percent of U.S. adults support direct compensation, according to a 2021 Pew survey of 6,500 U.S. adults.

But Lynch said reparations, in their various forms, are crucial to rectify the legacy of slavery and systemic racism.

 

“An act of confrontation”

Reparations would not only seek to repair the political and economic injustices that exist today, Lynch said, but would also require a reckoning with the history of systemic oppression against Black Americans.

Alyssa DuFresne

Lynch said the U.S. still operates by the racial formation theory, which she said describes race as “the central social institution that undergirds our everyday life.”

She said she was “really, really shocked… that in the San Francisco Black community a lot of people just don’t know the extent of how much racism has impacted their quality of life and their life expectancy.” 

For example, Lynch noted that Black communities have particularly high rates of potential life loss, calculated in comparison to the average national life expectancy of 75.

According to a study published in the National Institutes of Health, Black communities experienced 1.63 million more deaths than white populations from 1999 to 2020.

“Race, and how we understand a person to be racialized, is actually what’s going to determine their experience in certain social institutions, economic institutions, and political spheres,” Lynch said.

Lynch recounted that as a 19-year-old UC Berkeley undergraduate student pursuing her B.A. in African American Studies, she and her friends were accosted by police officers for jaywalking in Berkeley. 

The incident took place in May 2014, she said, four months before the police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., which sparked the first massive wave of protests in the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Lynch explained that when the media is flooded with images of police brutality, it normalizes the brutalization of Black people and generates an acceptance of racial hegemony.

“We’re falling into the acceptance that we normalize the brutality that we’re seeing against Black people,” Lynch said.

“We’re normalizing the fact that we had a system of brutal slavery against African Americans in this country. When we normalize those things, we are also naturally coming into the acceptance of domination.”

Therefore, she said, it’s important to approach reparations as “an act of confrontation” with the entire history of American imperialism and the various societal and economic systems that have perpetuated racism against Black Americans.

The reparations movement has generated considerable opposition from various sectors of the population, as opponents argue that people alive today are not responsible for the enslavement or injustices that occurred hundreds of years ago.

The recent surge in book bans across the U.S. and curriculum censorship targeting critical race theory has shown that many Americans remain unwilling to confront America’s ugly history of racism.

But Lynch said such confrontation is necessary for the nation to move forward.

“Our country actually cannot heal, our country can actually not come to a consensus until we have some real conversations about the foundation of this country, about the profits of plantation slavery and how it is the economic foundation of this country,” she said.

 

“Economics as a practice of racism”

In her talk, Lynch explained that unpaid slave labor served as the foundation of the American economy, enabling the U.S. to emerge as a global superpower after World War I. 

Comparing the U.S. economy to a corporation, Lynch said, “If you just think about it, we had a huge labor force that we didn’t pay wages to for about 300 years and used all of that excess capital to reinvest into [our] own corporation.” 

Lynch said the modern American economy has perpetuated economic injustices against African Americans through discriminatory practices such as redlining, predatory lending, and debt slavery.

“The economy in this country is 100 percent rooted in racial configurations of hierarchy,” Lynch said. 

“The systems that exist today, they’re not really broken, they were built that way. So for those of us who have been impacted by these systems for generations and generations, reparations is our policy movement to radically transform these systems.” 

Although California’s reparations bills strive to rectify the economic effects of systemic racism, the absence of direct monetary assistance among the provisions has stirred up a “huge controversy,” according to Lynch.

Lynch expressed her support for direct financial assistance, but she also noted that the California Reparations Task Force intended reparations to be more comprehensive than just simply cash payments.

“Reparations isn’t just about the 40 acres and a lamborghini that we’ll receive,” she said, referring to the unfulfilled promise of Field Order No. 15, a Reconstruction-era program that would have granted formerly enslaved African American families “40 acres and a mule,” had it not been struck down by President Andrew Jackson. 

“It’s not just about the cash,” she added. “It’s about transforming the society.”

 

Different types of reparations

Lynch emphasized the importance of learning about different types of reparations, as outlined in Marcus Anthony Hunter’s recently published book, Radical Reparations: Healing the Soul of a Nation.

Alyssa DuFresne

For example, she said, political reparations would call for better representation of African Americans in the government.

“We know that the federal government, by and large, is about 76 percent white and male, which isn’t even representative of this room,” Lynch said, gesturing to the audience.

Similarly, legal reparations would address racial disparities in funding across different government departments, such as public housing.

Intellectual reparations, meanwhile, would recognize and compensate for the theft of Black intellectual property, which had obstructed the opportunities for Black individuals to build generational wealth.

Along a similar vein, she said, spatial reparations would aim to return private property confiscated through the discriminatory practice of eminent domain, and construct affordable housing in Black communities that were affected by urban renewal in the 1960s.

Additionally, spiritual reparations would constitute a formal recognition of the horrors of slavery and the cultural loss experienced by enslaved African Americans and their descendants. 

Finally, Lynch said, social reparations would seek to dismantle racial prejudice at its core.

“Reparations as a movement is a political movement, but it’s also a spiritual movement to say ‘I am not inferior,’” she said.

Lynch designated this reckoning as “the main thing that would provide healing and true justice for folks who are impacted by this experience to really move forward.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Alyssa DuFresne, Editor in chief

The Inquirer

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Inquirer • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
All The Inquirer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.