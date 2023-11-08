The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
Student Trip to Washington D.C. Aims To Forge Next Generation of Leaders
Student Trip to Washington D.C. Aims To Forge Next Generation of Leaders
Muwekma Ohlone Indian Dancers at Mission Dolores in San Francisco, Louis Andrevitch Choris, 1816
After 70 Years, DVC Returns Indigenous Remains and Funeral Artifacts to Local Tribes
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
After Winning Top Competition Honors, DVC Speech & Debate Entertains At Home
Student Trip to Washington D.C. Aims To Forge Next Generation of Leaders
Student Trip to Washington D.C. Aims To Forge Next Generation of Leaders
Muwekma Ohlone Indian Dancers at Mission Dolores in San Francisco, Louis Andrevitch Choris, 1816
After 70 Years, DVC Returns Indigenous Remains and Funeral Artifacts to Local Tribes
Journalism and Media Expo at DVC! Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 10am-2pm
Journalism and Media Expo at DVC! Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 10am-2pm
The DVC Administration of Justice chair, Matthew Morrissey.
Police Corruption Charges in Antioch and Pittsburg Spur DVC Calls for Accountability
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Accused DVC Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Felony Counts
Accused DVC Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Felony Counts
Diablo Valley College Professor Faces Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Charges
Diablo Valley College Professor Faces Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Charges
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
East Bay residents weigh the costs of California’s sky high gas prices
East Bay residents weigh the costs of California’s sky high gas prices
Social Justice Speaker Calls Education a Tool for Liberation To Abolish School-to-Prison Pipeline
Social Justice Speaker Calls “Education a Tool for Liberation” To Abolish School-to-Prison Pipeline
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
New Book by DVC Professor Educates Young People on Media Literacy 
New Book by DVC Professor Educates Young People on Media Literacy 
A grinding hole in Morgan Territory on Mt. Diablo
The Dawn of Time: Now Is the Moment to Change Mt. Diablo’s Name
Art Professor and Students Collaborate to Produce DVC Exhibit “Sabbatical”
Art Professor and Students Collaborate to Produce DVC Exhibit “Sabbatical”
Courtesy of Adam Bessie
New Wave of Books By DVC Professors Tackles Student Challenges
4CD Chancellor Recounts ‘Extraordinary Experience’ Attending Last Month’s State of the Union
Photo by Cassandra Shoneru
‘Nosebleeds for $500’: Students Shocked By Exploding Ticket Price for Concerts in 2023
Spooky Film Festival Puts Students’ Short Works on the Big Screen
Spooky Film Festival Puts Students’ Short Works on the Big Screen
Social Justice Speaker Calls Education a Tool for Liberation To Abolish School-to-Prison Pipeline
Social Justice Speaker Calls “Education a Tool for Liberation” To Abolish School-to-Prison Pipeline
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
New Book by DVC Professor Educates Young People on Media Literacy 
New Book by DVC Professor Educates Young People on Media Literacy 
Undocumented Student Action Week Tackles Central American Migration
Undocumented Student Action Week Tackles Central American Migration
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
DVC’s New “Happy Class” Promotes Student Well Being
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Navigating the Storm: Strategies to Tackle Finals Week Stress
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
Students At DVC Transfer Day Gain Insights on Prospective Universities
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
“Damaging,” “Detrimental,” “Useful”: What Teachers and Students Say About Rate My Professors
“Damaging,” “Detrimental,” “Useful”: What Teachers and Students Say About Rate My Professors
A grinding hole in Morgan Territory on Mt. Diablo
The Dawn of Time: Now Is the Moment to Change Mt. Diablo’s Name
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
Looking for $20 an Hour? Here are 5 Jobs that Pay Decent Wages for Students
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
When Parents Won’t Pay, FAFSA Can Run Afoul of Students’ Needs
Musical Rebellion: Exploring the Power of Protest Songs in Latin America 
Musical Rebellion: Exploring the Power of Protest Songs in Latin America 
Local Pizza and Digital Discounts Available for DVC Students
Local Pizza and Digital Discounts Available for DVC Students
Opinion: Stop the Call to Ban Eagles Controversial Tush Push Quarterback Sneak
Opinion: Stop the Call to Ban Eagles’ Controversial “Tush Push” Quarterback Sneak
Travel/Outdoors: Trail of the Lost
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Hotter Than She Should Be: How We Can Cool Down the Earth Individually 
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
Travel/Outdoors: Trail of the Lost
The Need for Understanding Why the Academic Communities and the World are Concerned about the War Between Palestine and Israel
Hotter Than She Should Be: How We Can Cool Down the Earth Individually 
A Sickness In The Sea, What is Leptospirosis and What Can We Do About It?
Migrants Being Used as Political Props in Relocation Schemes Across The United States
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
To Fight Gun Violence, Prepare for When – Not If
To Fight Gun Violence, Prepare for When – Not If
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Battle of the Bay: By the numbers
Battle of the Bay: By the numbers
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.
DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.
DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Photos courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers and vhines200 on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series
Photo courtesy of KClvey on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Propositions and Why Voting Matters
Eric Handy, courtesy of Ethan Anderson. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, courtesy of the Lakers. Voted sticker courtesy of Jamelah E. on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Suppression, NFL and NBA Update and Guest Speaker Eric Handy
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Vanessa Franco, Staff WriterNovember 8, 2023
Letter+From+Barcelona%3A+Protesters+Demand+Peace+in+the+Israeli-Palestinian+Conflict
Vanessa Franco

In a powerful display of solidarity, hundreds gathered on the streets of Barcelona late last month to protest the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This particular protest, which took place in the heart of the historic city center, targeted Spain’s arms trades with Israel. 

The Oct. 28 demonstration attracted a diverse crowd representing people from various backgrounds and ages. 

“I’ve never seen a protest of this magnitude in my 42 years of living here,” one protester, a Barcelona resident named Miguel, told The Inquirer.

“Solidarity is the reason I am here,” he added.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has raged for decades. But the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants, who killed 1,400 Israelis adjacent to the Gaza Strip and took hundreds hostage, escalated the crisis to the level of a new war.

Israel’s bombings of Hamas targets within Gaza in recent weeks have killed some 10,000 Palestinians, and images of the bloodshed and destruction have sparked outrage and sympathy worldwide, prompting many cities to organize protests like the one in Barcelona.

The recent demonstration here remained peaceful throughout, with poetry, music and dancing that reflected the spirit of solidarity between the Catalan and Palestinian people — both of whom seek national independence. 

Israel has faced growing criticism for its military actions in Gaza, while the Palestinian militant group Hamas has been condemned for its brutal assault on Israeli civilians and continued rocket attacks into Israel. The violence has left Israelis and Palestinians living in fear that they’ll face further devastating consequences.

“It’s clear there is a genocide happening in front of our eyes — innocent people are dying,” said Adam, a traveler from the UK who attended the Barcelona protest.

He was accompanied by his friend, David, from Lebanon, who said he had “heard about this conflict my whole life.”

“The entire region is living in fear right now,” David said. “The military industrial complex always finds a way to profit from the deaths of innocent people.” 

The Barcelona protest reflects a growing global movement calling for peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tens of thousands have marched in their cities during recent weeks, coming together to demand an end to the violence and urging their governments to take action to support a diplomatic solution.

Toward the end of the protest here, as the crowd began to die down, three women stood near the city center handing out stickers with anti-war slogans written on them.

The women, who introduced themselves as Roser, Concha and Cruz, said they have been living in Spain and “protesting our entire lives.”

“We will mobilize and rally against any injustice,” said Roser. “This isn’t new for us.”

As the protest concluded, faint voices could still be heard chanting in the distance: “No a La Guerra,” or “No to War.” 

“The message is clear: the entire world is watching and will stand united,” said Concha. “They say no to war and that is one thing we should all be able to agree on, no matter who you are.”

2
View Comments (2)
About the Contributor
Vanessa Franco, Staff Writer / Barcelona Correspondent

The Inquirer

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Inquirer • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (2)

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
All The Inquirer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • F

    FANov 15, 2023 at 2:40 pm

    Woah, thank you for sharing these people’s stories. Very well written.

    Reply
    https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/11/08/letter-from-barcelona-protesters-demand-peace-in-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict/#comment-45006
  • O

    O.G.Nov 15, 2023 at 5:49 am

    Super unique perspective!! Great read.

    Reply
    https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/11/08/letter-from-barcelona-protesters-demand-peace-in-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict/#comment-45004