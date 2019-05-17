The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Menu

Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

May 17, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    Magazine in Print

    Ink – Winter-Spring 2019

  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    Magazine in Print

    Ink – Summer and Fall 2018

  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    Magazine in Print

    Ink – Winter and Spring 2018

  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    Magazine in Print

    Ink – Summer and Fall 2017

  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    News

    Racism strikes again, in the same building

  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    News

    Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    Sports

    Softball head coach Dennis Luquet tapped as new baseball head coach

  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    Sports

    Creation of men’s soccer team to be prolonged, students stay determined

  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    News

    Task Force Demands supported by DVC students

  • Ink – Spring-Fall 2019

    News

    DVC might score a men’s soccer team

Navigate Right
Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019