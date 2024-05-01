Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Courtesy of DVC website.
Rising Scholarship Program Aims to Help Undocumented Students Pursue Higher Education
Eden Ozeri performs at Speech Night on April 17. At the national championship, Ozeri won gold in poetry interpretation and bronze for prose interpretation and dramatic interpretation.
DVC Speech and Debate Team Dazzle at Speech Night
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
DVC student Flavio Cuevas lost his job as an embedded tutor when the SSC was notified of its budget overrun at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.
Sudden Cuts to Social Science Tutoring Reveal Budget Mismanagement and Miscommunication
Courtesy of DVC website.
Rising Scholarship Program Aims to Help Undocumented Students Pursue Higher Education
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
DVC student Flavio Cuevas lost his job as an embedded tutor when the SSC was notified of its budget overrun at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.
Sudden Cuts to Social Science Tutoring Reveal Budget Mismanagement and Miscommunication
DVC Commons, filled with booths and students for club day.
Club Day Marred by Racist Incident
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Chancellor Highlights Black History Month and Enrollment Boom in Statewide Schools 
Brittany Ligdis in a selfie with her mother, Cathy. via GoFundMe.
Tragedy Strikes DVC: Celebrated Nursing Student Killed By Domestic Violence 
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
Concord City Council Suspends Recently Approved Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protection Ordinance
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
California Faculty Association Reaches Tentative Agreement for Higher Wages, Better Conditions
Courtesy of Dan Mogulof
UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Addresses People’s Park Closure, the University’s Housing Initiative and its Impact on Community
On Jan. 4, hundreds of police officers overtook Peoples Park to clear out activists and unhoused campers and make way for UC Berkeleys plan to construct student housing. Courtesy of @peoplesparkberkeley, via Instagram.
At People’s Park in Berkeley, a Midnight Operation Sparks Outcry and Resistance
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Celebratory team photo taken after DVCs Speech & Debate team took home over 30 individual awards. Photo courtesy of @dvcforensics via Instagram
Speech & Debate Coach Robert Hawkins Helps DVC Take Gold at National Championships 
Courtesy of Obed Vazquez and the Social Sciences Department. Vazquez worked as a sociology professor at DVC for 13 years before becoming Dean of Social Sciences.
Obed Vazquez, Dean of Social Sciences, Retires After 24 Years at DVC
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Climate Careers Chat Highlights Two Speakers Employed In Sustainability
Courtesy of Nicole Simpson.
Come Together at Roadside22
TimelyCare: A Therapist in Your Pocket Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
Celebratory team photo taken after DVCs Speech & Debate team took home over 30 individual awards. Photo courtesy of @dvcforensics via Instagram
Speech & Debate Coach Robert Hawkins Helps DVC Take Gold at National Championships 
Courtesy of Obed Vazquez and the Social Sciences Department. Vazquez worked as a sociology professor at DVC for 13 years before becoming Dean of Social Sciences.
Obed Vazquez, Dean of Social Sciences, Retires After 24 Years at DVC
TimelyCare: A Therapist in Your Pocket Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
TimelyCare: A Therapist in Your Pocket Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Career and Transfer Services held DVCs annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
DVC Sophomore Launches Mentorship Program to Assist International Students
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Climate Careers Chat Highlights Two Speakers Employed In Sustainability
Courtesy of Nicole Simpson.
Come Together at Roadside22
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
OPINION: Stop Remaking Animated Classics in Live-Action
OPINION: Stop Remaking Animated Classics in Live-Action
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez ?? on Unsplash
Plea for Affordable Textbooks
Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: The Harm of Compulsory Attendance
Obesity and severe obesity prevalence among adults ages 20 and over: United States, 1999–2000 through 2017–2018. Source: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Letter to the Editor: The obesity problem in the United States
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Vikings Sports Splash Episode 1
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Anxious Night Sleep
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Courtesy of DVC website.
Rising Scholarship Program Aims to Help Undocumented Students Pursue Higher Education
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of DVC Events Calendar
She Blinded Him With…Math??
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season

Nate Wendling, Staff WriterMay 1, 2024
Photo+by+Lee+Ward%2C+associate+head+coach+of+the+DVC+swim+team.+Although+Gigi+Zuniga+is+in+her+first+competitive+swim+season%2C+she+has+already+emerged+as+a+top+freestyler+in+the+state.
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.

“Gigi, Gigi, Gigi, Gigi!” chanted the crowd of swimmers as they surrounded the starting block where Diablo Valley College’s breakout swimmer, Gigi Zuniga, prepared to dive in.

Zuniga was about to swim her leg of the women’s 4×200-yard freestyle relay at the Big 8 Championship Meet at Santa Rosa Junior College, on April 19th, 2024.

The Vikings were trailing the first-place Santa Rosa relay by three seconds as both teams’ second leg swimmers came racing toward the wall.

“I was just thinking about trying my very best and having no regrets,” said Zuniga in a recent interview with The Inquirer, recalling the moments before her dive.

Somewhat incredibly, Zuniga was in her first ever competitive swim season and had already emerged as a top freestyler in the state in multiple events. Now, she found herself in a high pressure relay situation, and her team looked to her for a comeback.

“Gigi, Gigi…. GO!” the crowd yelled. Zuniga dove in and immediately made up ground on the Santa Rosa swimmer to her left. After she completed her first two laps of the race, a murmur of excitement spread through the crowd as her time appeared on the scoreboard.

Zuniga had completed her first two laps in 26.44 seconds — by far the fastest first two laps of any of the women who swam the 200 freestyle during the meet.

As she finished her next six laps, Zuniga gained on the Santa Rosa swimmer who was herself putting together the third fastest time of the meet. Zuniga raced forward the last 25 yards, swinging the momentum in DVC’s favor as she brought her team within a second of Santa Rosa going into the last leg.

Her time of 1:59.04 was the second-fastest relay split of the meet, and the Vikings ended up completing their comeback to win the relay — one of DVC’s two big relay victories at the Big 8 Conference Championship.

 Zuniga’s performance left her coaches and teammates in awe.

“When you watch her race, you can tell that there is a fire and a desire to win inside of her,” said Vikings head coach Trisha Quan.

Kristen Fitch, a DVC sophomore who led the relay, called Gigi “our fastest freestyler.”

“I was honestly 100 percent confident in her,” Fitch said.

Outside of her relay heroics, Zuniga had a great conference championship meet overall, finishing 3rd in the mile, and only an hour later finishing 2nd in the 100-yard freestyle.

She also placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle earlier in the meet.

“Gigi was probably the biggest surprise from this year, having never swam competitively,” said Quan.

“She has the best attitude, in which she just puts her head down and works.”

Although it’s her first competitive swim season, it’s not the first time Zuniga has competed as an aquatic athlete. When she moved from Sacramento to Walnut Creek at the age of six, she started competing in synchronized swimming.

She trained for years after that, and found success as a result.

“In my synchro career, I was always put on the A teams,” Zuniga said. “I would always train really hard with my team and I would always put in the work.”

In 2022, she tried out for the USA Junior National Team, which she said included a rigorous set of in-water trials as well as out-of-water interviews. She earned a spot on the team, and competed in the World Junior Artistic Swimming Championships in Quebec in 2022, representing the USA.

“It takes a lot of dedication to be able to do that,” she said. “It takes so much time to train really hard to be one of the best in synchronized swimming.”

Practice for the Junior National Team was demanding, with each practice session spanning seven hours a day, six days a week. Outside of practicing their routines, Zuniga said she and her synchronized swimming teammates had to build up their breath control and endurance to allow them to be able to compete at the highest level.

Now, the skills and work ethic she developed during that period have translated into her competitive swimming success, helping her become one of the best freestylers in California at the junior college level.

“I think she has done incredibly well,” said associate head coach Lee Ward. “She has a fire in her.”

According to teammates and coaches, Zuniga’s biggest strength in the pool this year has been her versatility.

“Being able to change from a distance event to a sprint event the way she does is impressive,” added Ward. “You don’t see many people who can sprint and go the distance.”

Quan agreed, praising Zuniga’s range of abilities.

“She’s super versatile,” said Quan. “It was really easy having her on the team and putting her where she needs to be. She is really fast at the 50 [yard] and she is really fast at the mile.”

Zuniga will be part of all three freestyle relays at the upcoming state championship meet, which is held from May 2 until May 4 at Orange Coast College, where she’ll compete in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay. She has also qualified for the 100-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, and 1650-yard freestyle.

Zuniga goes into the meet ranking 10th in the state in the 100-yard freestyle, 11th in the 500-yard freestyle, and 11th in the 1650-yard freestyle.

But so far, the pressure of being among the best doesn’t seem to have gotten to her.

“I’m a little nervous,” Zuniga said ahead of the state meet, “but I’m pretty locked in and ready to go and compete.”

“I think it will be really fun.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Nate Wendling, Staff Writer

The Inquirer

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Inquirer • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
All The Inquirer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.