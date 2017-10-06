DVC students open up about Logic’s suicide hotline song

Close Left to right, Jacob Dobson, Gabby Solis, Alyssa McGowan Aidan Sparks Aidan Sparks Left to right, Jacob Dobson, Gabby Solis, Alyssa McGowan





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The three levels of surviving suicidal thoughts: the initial darkness, the call out for help, and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

The topic of mental illness is rarely brought up in music, but Maryland rapper Logic is brutally honest in his powerful song “1-800-273-8255” fresh of his third studio album “Everybody.“

The song is revolutionary for not just the music industry but for mental illness as a whole, because the title of the song is not just a random number, but the actual suicide hotline.

Despite the fact that Logic raps over a soothing beat, he bursts into the first verse with a bang.

“My life don’t even matter, I know it, I know it, it hurts deep down but can’t show it,” raps Logic in the first few lines.

“Damn, I can relate,” said Diablo Valley College music major Michael Davantes about how the first verse of the song “really hit close to home.”

Davantes’s friend, Ben Lavigne, piggy backed off his comment of the first verse by bravely opening up about his past struggles with suicidal thoughts.

“The verse really spoke to me… and if I had someone during that time walking me through this, it would have been a great help,” Lavigne said.

Students at DVC who have heard the song seem to hold Alessia Cara’s feature in the song close to heart.

“It’s holding on though the road’s long, and seeing light in the darkest things, and when you stare at your reflection finally knowing who it is,” sings Cara about a hotline operator talking a caller through the emotions swirling around in their head.

For many, the song goes beyond just words and a catchy beat. “It felt very…very real to me,” said psychology major Alyssa McGowan.

English major Gabby Solis explained how even though she herself does suffer with any mental illness, the song, and specifically Cara’s words, “opened up my eyes to the struggles that so many people go through.”

Since the release of the song in February, and Logic’s recent performance at the VMA’s, the suicide hotline has received the second most calls it has ever gotten because of the song alone.

A drama student at DVC (who wishes to remain anonymous) voiced that she believes that as incredible as the statistic is, it is “very disheartening that so many people are in need of help.”

She explained that working in the theatrical arts, actors are sometimes looked down on by directors and other superiors for having mental illness, despite its prevalence in the theater community.

The anonymous source says that many thespians turn to addictive substances to cope with overwhelming emotional and physical pain. “Addiction seems to be more accepted in society than mental illness is,” she said.

The student went on to express that she believes that for this song to reach its full potential of impact, society needs to realize that calling the hotline number is only one step in preventing suicide.

“It goes back to how society view people with mental illness, or sexuality, or any other trait that is deemed unusual,” she said.

The impact the song has had on the world is exponential and grows more every day, evident by the fact that “1-800-273-8255” has been on Billboard’s top 5 for numerous weeks.

It is clear, however, that when it comes to DVC’s student body, Logic’s anthem to mental illness is only one piece of the puzzle that society must put together to prevent suicide and help those who struggle with depression and mental illness find the will to live.

The suicide hotline, at 1-800-273-8255, is available 24/7.

If you are struggling, please pick up the phone.

You are not alone.