The Buzz: What are you dressing up for Halloween?
October 29, 2018
“I’m going to be a cheerleader for Halloween. I spent money on my cheerleader uniform from high school so I’m going to use it as much as possible.”
Norma Altamirano, 18, nursing major.
“I’m going to be a sexier version of myself but besides that I’m going to be a hippie.”
Cassandra Ezike, 18, nursing major.
“I’m going as a Greek god. I was looking around at Spirit and the costume was cheap and I looked good in it.”
Bishari Taylor, 19, law major.
“I dressed up as Trippie Redd.”
Paris Celestine, 20, psychology major.
“Spiderman. Because Spiderman is great.”
Zahria Hendrix, 19, communication major.
