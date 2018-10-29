The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

The Buzz: What are you dressing up for Halloween?

Samantha Laurey, Emma Hall, and Isabel Villalobos
October 29, 2018

“I’m going to be a cheerleader for Halloween. I spent money on my cheerleader uniform from high school so I’m going to use it as much as possible.”

Norma Altamirano, 18, nursing major.

“I’m going to be a sexier version of myself but besides that I’m going to be a hippie.”

Cassandra Ezike, 18, nursing major.

“I’m going as a Greek god. I was looking around at Spirit and the costume was cheap and I looked good in it.”

Bishari Taylor, 19, law major.

“I dressed up as Trippie Redd.”

Paris Celestine, 20, psychology major.

“Spiderman. Because Spiderman is great.”

Zahria Hendrix, 19, communication major.

About the Contributors
Samantha Laurey, Staff member

Staff member, fall 2018.

Emma Hall, Assistant Editor

Assistant editor, fall 2018.

Isabel Villalobos, Staff member

Staff member, fall 2018.

