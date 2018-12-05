The Buzz: How did the shorter semester change affect you?
December 5, 2018
(Isabel Villalobos/The Inquirer)
“I was great. I had more time to play video games.”
Hector Cordero, 18, math major
(Isabel Villalobos/The Inquirer)
“Having the class change and schedule course change made things faster paced. Homework began piling up.”
Nikki Razvan, 19, psychology major
“It was kind of hectic. All my work load was stacked and I had less time do assignments.”
Jasoo Kim, 18, music major
“It made me procrastinate more and made me forget about homework.”
Becky Nosorititckyi, 18, nursing major
“School crept up on me. I wasn’t prepared for it.”
Colin Reynolds, 18, kinesiology major
