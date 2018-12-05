The Buzz: How did the shorter semester change affect you?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

(Isabel Villalobos/The Inquirer)

“I was great. I had more time to play video games.”

Hector Cordero, 18, math major

(Isabel Villalobos/The Inquirer)

“Having the class change and schedule course change made things faster paced. Homework began piling up.”

Nikki Razvan, 19, psychology major

(Emma Hall/The Inquirer)

“It was kind of hectic. All my work load was stacked and I had less time do assignments.”

Jasoo Kim, 18, music major

(Emma Hall/The Inquirer)

“It made me procrastinate more and made me forget about homework.”

Becky Nosorititckyi, 18, nursing major

(Emma Hall/The Inquirer)

“School crept up on me. I wasn’t prepared for it.”

Colin Reynolds, 18, kinesiology major