4CD Student Trustee Election: It’s DVC’s Turn!

In recent years, community college students in Contra Costa County had represented students’ voice as the elected District Student Trustee. The trustee serves district colleges as a part of the District Governing Board.

This year, it is Diablo Valley College’s turn to elect a student trustee after three years of rotation with Los Medanos College and Contra Costa College.

The deadline to submit applications for the student trustee position is March 20.

Student trustees can learn leadership skills and represent not only DVC, but also students from other colleges in the 4CD. Elected by the Contra Costa community, each governing board member represents different parts of the district. Student leadership roles and responsibilities include:

Representing students’ voices throughout the District (CCC, DVC, LMC, Brentwood Center and San Ramon Campus).

Chairing the Student Trustee Advisory Council composed of CCC, DVC, and LMC Associated Student Presidents, Chancellor, Advisors, and District Staff.

Attending the monthly 4CD Governing Board Meetings.

Participating in professional development and legislative visits.

The elected student trustee won’t only represent DVC students’ voice, but also has to understand other college students’ needs in the district.

Todd Farr, manager of the Student Life Office, said becoming a student trustee is a good opportunity to enhance leadership skills and build connection to lots of talented people outside of campus.

“My role is making sure that I distribute this information to the student body as best I can,” said Farr, who has been doing outreach across campus. “I have also asked club advisors and learning communities because they work closely with people who are highly interested in the position.”

To apply as 2020-2021 District Student Trustee, students can come to the Student Life Office inside the Margaret Lesher Student Union building. Application packets are available through March 19 from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

A mandatory information session for those interested in becoming a student trustee will be held on March 18, 4-5 p.m. and March 19, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interested students can come to either one. For more information, students can click on this link.

“Information about the District Student Trustee election have also been included in the last two eConnects, which was sent to the whole student body,” said Farr.

Alongside completion of the application packet, students must also submit their:

Letter of intent outlining qualifications and reasons for seeking office. Resume. Unofficial transcripts. Written response to the two standard questions developed by the Student Trustee Advisory.

Farr said the majority of DVC students are qualified to apply as the District Student Trustee. The requirements are:

Being enrolled in the college where the rotation resides (DVC, LMC, CCC). Being enrolled in at least five (5) semester units in the college where the rotation resides. Having a cumulative GPA of 2.0. Remaining in good academic and disciplinary standing throughout term of office. Being a resident of the District. Adhering to the CCCCD Student Trustee Campaign Regulations. Attending a mandatory student trustee candidate orientation.

Farr added that students who are interested should also be enrolled in DVC from this semester up until Spring 2021 because if they get elected, they will be holding the position from June 2020 until the end of May 2021. For more information and/or questions, students can contact Todd Farr.