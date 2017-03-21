DVC certified personal trainers now available

Ty Piona, kinesiology major, works with a student in the gym on March 16, 2017.





Diablo Valley College’s Kinesiology department is now featuring personal trainers for hire for those interested in improving their health and reaching their fitness goals.

The sessions, which began on March 7, occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays at either 9:45-10:45 a.m. or 11 a.m. -12 p.m. in the Kinesiology building.

According to their flyer, they are currently serving DVC staff, students, and community members.

Shelly Pierson, kinesiology professor, hopes to expand the program in upcoming semesters.

There are about 5-10 personal trainers every semester, and began with faculty and staff only taking on the role.

The program allows you to develop a custom fitness plan focusing on your specific health goals, whether it’s weight loss, muscle tone or staying active.

“The personal trainers have about 2 clients twice a week. It’s really great hands-on experience before going out in the workforce,” said faculty member Ralph DePew.

Ty Piona, kinesiology major, agrees that the experience is great and says his favorite part of personal training is “that it’s a job which benefits someone’s lifestyle and motivation to get fit. I’m also having a positive influence on someone.”

The program for getting a personal trainer certificate is experience intensive, involving internships and 2 semester long classes, which leads to a NASM certification that can occur before or after you start working.

“People definitely feel more comfortable with a trainer who has certification. I prefer to get my certification here [at DVC] instead of a gym because the experience is more hands-on,” Piona explains.

Summer classes such as cycling, social dance and yoga are popular choices for students interested in staying active in between semesters, and is highly encouraged by the kinesiology department to join a program in addition to their personal training programs.

“A lot of students don’t know our facilities exist or are open to athletes only,” said DePew.

“We’d love to help people work out and stay fit.”

For anyone interested in checking out one of their programs, wearing athletic clothing and bringing water is advised.