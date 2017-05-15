#Girlbosses affecting change at DVC

Close English professor Heidi Goen-Salter Kayla Robinson Kayla Robinson English professor Heidi Goen-Salter





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Contrary to popular belief a girlboss is not a “mean girl,” she doesn’t need to put others down nor does she need to disrespect or take advantage of others to get ahead.

Despite the title however, these are women who are bosses and should not be referred to, under any circumstance, as a girl.

At times being labeled the underdog, these are a few instructors who have dedicated their lives to not only instructing the mind, but shaping the whole student.

Marina Crouse, Spanish instructor





“I was tired of people assuming I spoke spanish, just because I am a latina.”

– Marina Crouse

Crouse moved from Los Angeles to San Francisco at the age of 17, then she decided to travel Europe for six months all on her own. It wasn’t until after starting and re-starting college courses at City College of San Francisco, where she decided to pace herself with one course, a spanish class. From there she went on to University of California, Berkeley, where she also eventually taught. Crouse didn’t know how to speak or understand spanish when she began taking classes, .

“As soon as you tell me I can’t do something, just to be a jerk, I’m going to show you that I can.”

Heidi Goen-Salter, English instructor and Umoja coordinator





“Because I actually love my students. One of the primary principles with Umoja is an ethic of love, when I first learned that, I was like, that’s it!”

– Heidi Goen-Salter

Goen-Salter received her undergrad from the University of California, Berkeley. There she worked as a part-time drug counselor and cleaned houses while she figured out what she wanted to do with her life. When she figured out she could affect change in people’s lives by teaching, she did exactly that, and eventually went on to accept the role as Umoja coordinator.

“My favorite kind of students to work with generally are students who aren’t positive when they get here, that this is their path,” she said. “Those students who are like, I hate this shit, I’m not good, I’m like ok (rubs hands together) come to mama I can get you there.”



Carmen McNeil, psychology instructor

“A good teacher requires a lot of self-awareness, awareness around your own beliefs, biases, and values, I think, at least before you can stand in front of a classroom.”

– Carmen McNeil



McNeil began her studies at Contra Costa College where she was greatly impacted by a professor who later became her mentor when she decided to teach. After her masters, she began her career as a therapist before deciding she would try teaching. Drawing from her own experiences, she knew she wanted to teach at the community college level.

“I was always good at listening,” she said. “I was present and paying attention to dynamics, that’s something I use in the classroom.”

Cheryl Wilcox, math instructor

“The first class I taught I did a terrible job at it I have to say.”

– Cheryl Wilcox

Wilcox first began her career at a publishing company in book production. She decided to go back to school just for fun when she took a math course which led to a master’s degree. Wilcox has been teaching for 25 years, 19 of them were here at Diablo Valley College. She also shared that she mainly teaches developmental classes because, “when a student is good at math, they don’t need a teacher as much.”

“What I learned from that was to listen to students, that was my biggest lesson,” she said. “That’s been the foundation of my teaching ever since then, being responsive and listening.”