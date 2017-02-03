The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

District student trustee submissions will start in March

Frank Guitron, Co-editor-in-chief
February 3, 2017

This year, Diablo Valley College will have the honor to have one of its students become the trustee for the District.

Student trustee’s duties involve sitting in on district governing board meetings and giving a voice to student concerns with this governing board.

This student advocate will be speaking out for and representing all three of the community colleges Contra Costa, Diablo Valley, and Los Medanos as well as satellite campuses San Ramon and Brentwood.

Students with an interest in government, along with a strong sense of leadership may find this to be a good opportunity.

To be considered as a candidate, students must meet certain academic requirements, be a current DVC student, have a current transcript, and a letter of intent discussing what the candidate plans on doing once being elected into the position.

Todd Farr, Student Life Program manager, is in charge of the candidate selection process and stated, “We may even be having voting online.”

Farr can be reached at tfarr@dvc.edu, 925-969-4271, or at the Student Life Office if any students have questions about the application process.

 

 

