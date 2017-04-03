Travel ban’s impact on DVC’s International students





Trump’s election didn’t just scare millions of Americans all over the country, but also had strong repercussions on all the international students.

This election was more than just a typical election, this one marks the beginning of a new era for the international students in America.

During the meeting on Friday, March 24 the International Students Admission & Services, or ISAS, provided accurate information and addressed the questions students have regarding Trump’s new policies.

A key point discussed was the details of the travel ban, effective since March 16, as well as general travel information and tips for students with a F1 foreign student visa, which allows students to study in the U.S.

Renee Savage DVC’s College International Education’s Program Coordinator said,

“We want you to be the most prepared, you have to be smart and careful.”

With the executive order, border control is more strict on international students.

According to a survey conducted in February by six higher education groups, “Nearly 40 percent of U.S. colleges are seeing declines in applications from international students.”

DVC is also concerned by this issue, as the International Students Admissions and Service’s staff is accepting a decrease of international student’s applications for fall semester.

Gloria Zarabozo, International Student Admissions and Services manager said, “Because of Trump’s policies, fewer students are going to pick the U.S., there is others English speaking countries like England or Australia which offer a good education too.”

This change was impactful on students from the Middle East and even more for those coming from the seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by Trump’s policies.

“The biggest change is that now my parents can’t come see me and it is going to be very hard to stay in America after school to work,” DVC student Mahmoud Eid said.

“My brother wanted to come visit me but his visa wasn’t accepted, Trump is disrespecting my religion, my nationality.”

Eid is originally from Egypt but has always lived in Kuwait.

Even if Egypt is not a country included in the ban, it is now very hard for most of the Middle East countries to obtain even a tourist visa.

“Everybody I know is sad about all of this. It is not about the money, it is about treating people fairly, Trump’s administration is ignorant and xenophobic,” Zarabozo said.

ISAS will always try to help international students the best they can regardless of Trump’s policies.