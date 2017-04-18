The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

Angela+Lyddan+%28left%29%2C+Diane+Weiss%2C+Marlen+Valenzuela+%28center%29%2C+Laura+Delehunt%2C+and+Paul+Graves+%28right%29+inform+attendants+about+sexual+assault.%0A%0A
Angela Lyddan (left), Diane Weiss, Marlen Valenzuela (center), Laura Delehunt, and Paul Graves (right) inform attendants about sexual assault.

Angela Lyddan (left), Diane Weiss, Marlen Valenzuela (center), Laura Delehunt, and Paul Graves (right) inform attendants about sexual assault.

Mahrukh Siddiqui

Mahrukh Siddiqui

Angela Lyddan (left), Diane Weiss, Marlen Valenzuela (center), Laura Delehunt, and Paul Graves (right) inform attendants about sexual assault.

April 18, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Paul Graves, Senior Deputy district attorney for Contra Costa County, held a presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention on April 12th at Diablo Valley College.

The presentation kicked off a list of events being helped at DVC in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness month.

Graves’ presentation consisted of statistics and common misconceptions about sexual assault and rape as well as what we can do to prevent such atrocities and help victims.

According to Graves, one in five female college students have been a victim of rape or attempted rape and 85 percent of those victims don’t report to it.

Graves also said that a 2002 study of 1,882 part-time college students under the age of 28 in Boston found that 120 men committed 483 rapes, and an alarming rate were repeat offenders. Most also were  never reported to authorities as well.

“We need to change that dialogue. We need to make it safe for people to report and we need to encourage them to report so we can stop this,” said Graves. “Most of what I see are late reports, at least three days to two weeks later, when they do report.”

He also stated that our vocabulary and excusing behavior needs to stop. With notions such as “boys will be boys,” being so prevalent, it dispels myths that men have no control over their bodily functions. The victim blaming and shaming needs to stop.

According to Graves, in regards to questioning the validity of an assault, “since you weren’t there and you don’t know, never make an assumption.”

After the presentation a panel answered questions posed by audience members and gave advice.

The resounding sentiment was to not keep quiet about things.

“Err on the side of caution and report,” said Deputy District Attorney Diane Weiss.

Students can find resources reporting and counseling for sexual assault, rape and domestic violence at http://dvc.libguides.com/sexualassaultawareness

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    News

    Parks contribute significantly to East Bay economy, study finds

  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    News

    DVC alum Kevin Redrico still missing

  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    News

    Travel ban’s impact on DVC’s International students

  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    News

    DVC to host newly appointed Chancellor Fred Wood

  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    Features

    DVC’s best bites

  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    Features

    Out of the Box

  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    News

    State senator brings words of encouragement

  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    Features

    ‘Get Out’ offers a unique social narrative

  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    Features

    East Bay Pro Wrestling presents: Caged Fury

  • Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention

    Features

    Persian Club successfully celebrates Nowruz

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Contra Costa district attorney gives presentation on sexual assault awareness and intervention