DVC professor subject of 4chan harassment

Anonymous 4chan users have claimed to have identified the “Bike Lock Attacker” as an adjunct philosophy professor at Diablo Valley College.

The allegations that this professor was the attacker went viral around Wed. April 19, at 8:24 p.m.

During what twitter users call the “Battle for Berkeley” where a masked assailant dressed all in black with sunglasses and a bandana covering his face hit a protester named Sean Stiles on the top of the head with a bike lock.

The professor in question is not currently working for DVC, but was scheduled to return to work for the summer semester. When attempting to get in contact with the professor we were not able to get a comment as all of his social media accounts seem to have been deleted.

4chan users have released personal information on the professor such as his home address and job locations, however, it is unclear at this time whether or not 4chan is accurate in their identification.

According to DVC spokeswoman Chrisanne Knox these claims are, “based on an unsubstantiated allegation from unknown sources.”

