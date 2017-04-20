The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

Speaker+Jasmine+Kharma+during+her+Program+of+Oral+Interpretation.+
Speaker Jasmine Kharma during her Program of Oral Interpretation.

Speaker Jasmine Kharma during her Program of Oral Interpretation.

Kayla Robinson

Kayla Robinson

Speaker Jasmine Kharma during her Program of Oral Interpretation.

Kayla Robinson, Copy editor
April 20, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






One thing is certain, speech and debate night is mostly attended for extra credit, however, these national champ speakers make it worth your while.

The Diablo Valley College speech and debate team placed top debate school in the nation at their recent national tournament.

The team also placed 17th of any size, at any college (including state colleges and universities), which is a pretty big deal.

Every semester while most students look forward to speech and debate night for a little extra credit students are always in for a treat.

Katherine Hampton attended her first speech and debate night this past Tuesday on April 18th along with other classmates.

“I was really impressed,” Hampton said.  “I’ve heard a lot about how successful the DVC team has been this year, so it was great seeing them first hand.”

The speech night began with the director of forensics, Robert Hawkins, introducing the team and listing some of their accomplishments this year.

Speaker Jasmine Kharma during her Program of Oral Interpretation.

Speaker Miranda Konoplisky during her Persuasive Speech.

Speaker Ndea Johnson during her Speech to Entertain.

Speaker Bryan Saldana during his Poetry Interpretation.

Speaker Shannon Dare during her Dramatic Interpretation.

Speakers Avangeline Balingit & Miranda Konoplisky during their “Parking Structure” debate.

 

 

 

 

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    News

    DVC professor subject of 4chan harassment

  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    Features

    Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    News

    DVC nurses and Science Alliance need YOU to help save lives

  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    News

    Parks contribute significantly to East Bay economy, study finds

  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    News

    DVC alum Kevin Redrico still missing

  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    News

    Travel ban’s impact on DVC’s International students

  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    News

    DVC to host newly appointed Chancellor Fred Wood

  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    Features

    DVC’s best bites

  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    Features

    Out of the Box

  • Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

    News

    State senator brings words of encouragement

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Speech and debate night not just for extra credit