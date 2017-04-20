Speech and debate night not just for extra credit

One thing is certain, speech and debate night is mostly attended for extra credit, however, these national champ speakers make it worth your while.

The Diablo Valley College speech and debate team placed top debate school in the nation at their recent national tournament.

The team also placed 17th of any size, at any college (including state colleges and universities), which is a pretty big deal.

Every semester while most students look forward to speech and debate night for a little extra credit students are always in for a treat.

Katherine Hampton attended her first speech and debate night this past Tuesday on April 18th along with other classmates.

“I was really impressed,” Hampton said. “I’ve heard a lot about how successful the DVC team has been this year, so it was great seeing them first hand.”

The speech night began with the director of forensics, Robert Hawkins, introducing the team and listing some of their accomplishments this year.