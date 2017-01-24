The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Buzz: What one issue facing the country is most pressing to you?

Danny Yoeono, Camille Schwartz, Mahrukh Siddiqui, Trevor Cheitlin, Courtney Donahoe, Ashley Loaeza, Summer Pagán, Isaac Norman, and Mark Lindahl
January 24, 2017

Carolyn Batz, 18, Undecided

“Gun rights. People should be allowed to carry guns because [of] freedom ”

Charlotte Pitt, 22, Forestry

“The most pressing issue is preserving equal rights for women and minorities.”

Salman Ali, 19, Business

“Other countries are dependent on the United States. I’m concerned about my family in Qatar.”

Danielle Osborne, 22, Environmental Science

“Environmental issues. We need to remember to protect our land and resources conserve.”

Ian Chan, 18, Business

“Going through Customs coming in America is a big issue to me. I got stopped three times in a row.”

Kat Rojas, 18, Undeclared

“Men should not have a say in women’s rights.”

