Jake Iliff, Guest Columnist
February 22, 2017

Are Trump and Bannon as great a threat as ISIL?
  • Volunteers for military service must swear to defend the United States
    from enemies both foreign and domestic. Recently, this oath caused
    an estimated two thousand veterans to support water protectors at
    the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Those veterans responded to
    actions they saw as militarized state terrorism against peaceful
    citizens. By ignoring these veterans and restarting construction of the
    Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines, the Trump administration has
    endorsed that same state terrorism.
    Trump’s administration, which was highly influenced by White House
    Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, now contains many people with
    questionable connections to the invasion of Iraq. If we are not careful
    now, they might take us into another risky conflict.
    James Mattis, Erik Prince, and the recently resigned Michael Flynn,
    are all well known for their connections to war profiteering and other
    war crimes like extrajudicial killings and torture. Bannon has also
    succeeded in politicizing the National Security Council to an obscene
    degree, which flies in the face of extremely important U.S. military
    traditions. Maybe, a more immediate example is necessary to qualify
    as “terrorism” though. How about the Berkeley riots on February 1st,
    2017?
    Bannon is a militaristic opportunist, and Milo Yiannopoulos is not
    simply a person with fringe ideas. He is a pawn of Bannon’s
    propaganda machine, Breitbart News. The spectacle engineered at
    UC Berkeley had very clear goals, to equate opponents of
    Yiannopoulos’ with “threats to national security” so that increased
    force can be authorized against dissent.
    But don’t take my word for it, according to Charlie Nash of Breitbart
    News, “Milo and the David Horowitz Freedom Center have partnered
    to launch a campaign against ‘sanctuary campuses’…The campaign
    will be launched with [the February 1st, 2017] speech from Milo at
    UC Berkeley.”
    Given Bannon’s connections to Breitbart, protesting Yiannopoulos is
    easily interchangeable with rioting against the White House itself. The
    intent is to sow more derision, and distract everyone from the tenth
    amendment issues at the core of sanctuary policy debates. Their style
    is somewhat indirect, but Bannon and the Trump administration are
    domestic terrorists nonetheless.
  • Of course, our current conflicts with ISIL abroad pose a great threat
    that should not be ignored. Their methods of direct violence and
    relentless propaganda are certainly more extreme than the examples
    we have observed from the Trump administration thus far. However,
    this does not mean the new administration gets a free pass to do
    whatever they want in the name of “national security”. Admittedly, a
    direct comparison is imperfect, but there are considerable
    commonalities.
    Bannon and the Trump administration are promoting a culture of
    violence and derision, which has led to the destruction of private
    property and the loss of social capital both at home and abroad. The
    Trump administration Bannon connection and ISIL are two sides of
    the same coin because they all want war. Unless it drastically changes
    course, this Trump administration must be understood as just as great
    a threat to our national security.
