Are Trump and Bannon as great a threat as ISIL?
February 22, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
-
Volunteers for military service must swear to defend the United Statesfrom enemies both foreign and domestic. Recently, this oath causedan estimated two thousand veterans to support water protectors atthe Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Those veterans responded toactions they saw as militarized state terrorism against peacefulcitizens. By ignoring these veterans and restarting construction of theDakota Access and Keystone Pipelines, the Trump administration hasendorsed that same state terrorism.Trump’s administration, which was highly influenced by White HouseChief Strategist Steve Bannon, now contains many people withquestionable connections to the invasion of Iraq. If we are not carefulnow, they might take us into another risky conflict.James Mattis, Erik Prince, and the recently resigned Michael Flynn,are all well known for their connections to war profiteering and otherwar crimes like extrajudicial killings and torture. Bannon has alsosucceeded in politicizing the National Security Council to an obscenedegree, which flies in the face of extremely important U.S. militarytraditions. Maybe, a more immediate example is necessary to qualifyas “terrorism” though. How about the Berkeley riots on February 1st,2017?Bannon is a militaristic opportunist, and Milo Yiannopoulos is notsimply a person with fringe ideas. He is a pawn of Bannon’spropaganda machine, Breitbart News. The spectacle engineered atUC Berkeley had very clear goals, to equate opponents ofYiannopoulos’ with “threats to national security” so that increasedforce can be authorized against dissent.But don’t take my word for it, according to Charlie Nash of BreitbartNews, “Milo and the David Horowitz Freedom Center have partneredto launch a campaign against ‘sanctuary campuses’…The campaignwill be launched with [the February 1st, 2017] speech from Milo atUC Berkeley.”Given Bannon’s connections to Breitbart, protesting Yiannopoulos iseasily interchangeable with rioting against the White House itself. Theintent is to sow more derision, and distract everyone from the tenthamendment issues at the core of sanctuary policy debates. Their styleis somewhat indirect, but Bannon and the Trump administration aredomestic terrorists nonetheless.
-
Of course, our current conflicts with ISIL abroad pose a great threatthat should not be ignored. Their methods of direct violence andrelentless propaganda are certainly more extreme than the exampleswe have observed from the Trump administration thus far. However,this does not mean the new administration gets a free pass to dowhatever they want in the name of “national security”. Admittedly, adirect comparison is imperfect, but there are considerablecommonalities.Bannon and the Trump administration are promoting a culture ofviolence and derision, which has led to the destruction of privateproperty and the loss of social capital both at home and abroad. TheTrump administration Bannon connection and ISIL are two sides ofthe same coin because they all want war. Unless it drastically changescourse, this Trump administration must be understood as just as greata threat to our national security.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.