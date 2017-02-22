Are Trump and Bannon as great a threat as ISIL?

Volunteers for military service must swear to defend the United States

from enemies both foreign and domestic. Recently, this oath caused

an estimated two thousand veterans to support water protectors at

the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Those veterans responded to

actions they saw as militarized state terrorism against peaceful

citizens. By ignoring these veterans and restarting construction of the

Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines, the Trump administration has

endorsed that same state terrorism.

Trump’s administration, which was highly influenced by White House

Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, now contains many people with

questionable connections to the invasion of Iraq. If we are not careful

now, they might take us into another risky conflict.

James Mattis, Erik Prince, and the recently resigned Michael Flynn,

are all well known for their connections to war profiteering and other

war crimes like extrajudicial killings and torture. Bannon has also

succeeded in politicizing the National Security Council to an obscene

degree, which flies in the face of extremely important U.S. military

traditions. Maybe, a more immediate example is necessary to qualify

as “terrorism” though. How about the Berkeley riots on February 1st,

2017?

Bannon is a militaristic opportunist, and Milo Yiannopoulos is not

simply a person with fringe ideas. He is a pawn of Bannon’s

propaganda machine, Breitbart News. The spectacle engineered at

UC Berkeley had very clear goals, to equate opponents of

Yiannopoulos’ with “threats to national security” so that increased

force can be authorized against dissent.

But don’t take my word for it, according to Charlie Nash of Breitbart

News, “Milo and the David Horowitz Freedom Center have partnered

to launch a campaign against ‘sanctuary campuses’…The campaign

will be launched with [the February 1st, 2017] speech from Milo at

UC Berkeley.”

Given Bannon’s connections to Breitbart, protesting Yiannopoulos is

easily interchangeable with rioting against the White House itself. The

intent is to sow more derision, and distract everyone from the tenth

amendment issues at the core of sanctuary policy debates. Their style

is somewhat indirect, but Bannon and the Trump administration are

domestic terrorists nonetheless.