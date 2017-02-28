The exhiliarating close games’ unforeseen ending

The thrill of a close game keeps spectators at the edge of their seats waiting to see the results of a battle that could swing in anyone’s favor.

There’s no doubt you want to see your team win, but the drama that comes along with watching a game that is too close to predict who will win brings an extra level of excitement and entertainment.

The game winning score is the peak of exciting during a close game.

After the 2016 NCAA men’s basketball champions Villanova won against North Carolina the focus was on the final shot at the conclusion of the game.

Kris Jenkins’ three point shot in the final seconds was what I believe to be the peak of the entire game.

After the game, the main questions I heard Jenkins asked were centered around that last shot.

Jenkins was referred to as “Villanova’s buzzer-beating hero,” on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Many talk about how Jenkins won the Championship for the school.

“We did it as a team,” Kris Jenkins said during the Villanova Postgame News Conference. “We fought the whole game.”

Never mind the 74 other hard fought points.

This is just one example of many. How many times do you watch highlights and you hear emphasis placed on the game winning shot, home run, hail mary, etc?

It’s especially exciting to get a game winning score in the final minutes of a no score game or one that would have resulted in a tie. I don’t know about you, but I am not a fan of ties.

Last season’s Vikings soccer team was on the verge of a tie during a home game against Cosumnes River College on Oct. 18, 2016 until Karla Ramos scored a 90th minute game winning goal.

Of course a win in any fashion is appreciated, but once you get to that final stretch of the game you don’t actually expect anything to happen, at least I don’t, which makes the surprise of the final score so memorable.

Sometimes it’s those final seconds that determines how a game will be remembered.

The same is also true for a close series. There are some who live for Game 7.

Aside from the 108 year wait for the Chicago Cubs which added to the intensity of their victory, it was the final inning that left fans at the edge of their seats and made the game unforgettable.

Not only was it the winner take all game seven, but it came down to an inning that could have gone either way. I paced back and forth for what seemed like forever during the final inning of the game and that is my most vivid memory from the entire series.

This is probably a sore subject for you Bay Area basketball fans, but personally I loved the final minute of the 2016 NBA finals.

You went from not knowing who would walk away with the win to bye-bye Warriors all while your eyes were glued to the television in excitement, anticipating the outcome that you were seconds away from finding out.

“You think about what if,” Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors said during a post game interview with the NBA network following the 2016 NBA finals defeat. “What if I would have done this? What if I would have done that?”

When your team loses that does take away from the enjoyment at the end of the game and you’re left wondering “what if” and how it went so wrong at the very end, but you must admit it was a good game.

When you’re watching the final moments of that next nail biting game, don’t even blink because you might miss the play of the century.