DVC to host local author Urmila Patel for a 'meet the author' event

Urmila Patel's memoir 'Out of Uganda in 90 Days' will be the focus of her talk at DVC.

Urmila Patel's memoir 'Out of Uganda in 90 Days' will be the focus of her talk at DVC.





Clayton resident Urmila Patel is coming to Diablo Valley College for a “meet the author” event to share her story of escaping the Ugandan genocide.

Patel will be hosting a book talk for the student body of DVC on Oct. 11 from 1 to 2:45 p.m. in the DVC Community Conference Center. It will be based off of her 2014 book “Out Of Uganda in 90 Days,” in which Patel reflects on what she went through as a young adult to get to America.

According to the book’s listing on Amazon.com, “Ms. Patel’s startling memoir of survival, and escape from Idi Amin’s Uganda, is an amazing journey through cultures, beliefs, and life-and-death passions.”

Patel was born in India and very soon after that moved to Uganda, which quickly turned from a paradise to a nightmare.

Her story started when she was just a young girl in the 1960’s and 1970’s, when she was given the option to leave Uganda in 90 days or face death upfront.

While sharing her story, Patel wants to discuss some important points with the audience.

“Innocent people are being killed for no reason,” said Patel.

Urmila will also take the time to read a short chapter to the audience as well as hosting a short Q-and-A depending on how much time is left after the talk.

Patel’s book will be for sale for the discounted price of $12.95, though it might be a good idea to buy one ahead of time to be ready for the book signing, according to Director of Community Education Jaclyn Lorenz.

In order to attend this event you must be 18 years or older. Tickets are $16. The event is being hosted by Emeritus, a non-profit fee-based program that provides short term classes that are affordable for older adults, according to DVC’s website.

“RSVPs are encouraged, especially for students so that my office can have ready a slip confirming attendance. I understand faculty give credit to students who participate in events like this,” said Lorenz.